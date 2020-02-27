Yami Gautam finds a new home in Chandigarh

It seems Yami Gautam, who had established himself in strong and firm Bollywood after debuting with Vicky Donor a couple of years ago, is returning to his roots. In addition to dedicating himself to organic farming last year, he has now bought a house in the city of Chandigarh, where his family resides.

%MINIFYHTML4e8af5be1d4bff08148166287521791013% %MINIFYHTML4e8af5be1d4bff08148166287521791014%

A leading newspaper contacted a source close to the actress who shared more details about her. The source said: "Yami He had always wanted a house in the north because his family resides there. Will be YamiIt is the first home you will visit frequently when you have free time to relax. "

%MINIFYHTML4e8af5be1d4bff08148166287521791015% %MINIFYHTML4e8af5be1d4bff08148166287521791016%

Yami Gautam is currently filming for Ginny Weds Sunny with Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna, who is a debutant and produced by Vinod Bachchan.