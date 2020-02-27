XXXTENTACION's mother fights with her father for the inheritance of the late rapper

WENN / FayesVision

The sad one! & # 39; Hitmaker's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, presented a proof of service against the father of rapper Dwayne Onfroy and handed him a legal notice for an undisclosed reason.

XXXTENTATIONCleopatra Bernard's mother is secretly fighting with her ex and the father of the late rapper Dwayne Onfroy in court. According to The Blast, the parents of the murdered star are fighting over their son's property.

Court records show that on February 18, Cleopatra submitted proof of delivery against Dwayne and handed him some legal notice. The exact reason for their dispute, however, is unclear since most of the estate court submissions are sealed.

In 2019, Dwayne appeared in court for a hearing to request to participate in the management of your child's assets. He notified the judge that he would like to be included in his son's music, business and money decisions, but he did not fully explain the reasoning for him to present court documents.

The same day he presented the legal notice to his ex, XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra, presented a notice to the creditors who believe they are owed money from the estate. Cleopatra is also fighting a separate legal battle with music producer James "Jimmy" Duval.

The producer said he owed $ 2 million to the rapper who died from unpaid royalties, but Cleopatra believes he is not entitled. Cleopatra demands that the claim of $ 2 million be dismissed and that the producer demand attorneys' fees.

XXXTENTACION and Jimmy were close friends and worked together on music, including the song "Look at Me", before his death on June 18, 2018. They had also collaborated on another song that had not been released. When asked about his unpublished music, Jimmy told Billboard: "We don't even finish it. I don't know. I don't even know whose decision would be interesting."

In another case, Cleopatra resolved a battle for custody with XXXTENTACION's mother baby, Jenesis Sánchez, by her grandson Gekyume Onfroy. According to court records, the two parties reached a "Confidential Mediated Agreement" and an "Irrevocable Trust for Gekyum Onfroy" was established to benefit the 1-year-old child.