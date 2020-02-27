Worcester approves about $ 30 million more for new stadium

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (AP) – The Worcester City Council approved a revised financing plan to address the approximately $ 30 million increase in costs of a new baseball stadium being built in the city for the Boston Triple-A affiliate Red Sox

The plan approved on Tuesday addresses an additional $ 9.4 million in construction costs and about $ 20 million in additional costs associated with the redevelopment of the neighborhood where the park will be located.

The team, currently based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and known as the Pawtucket Red Sox, will play one more season in Rhode Island before moving to Worcester in 2021.

Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus said that even with the planned opening of the park within 13 months, he is confident that the new financial plan will meet the city's requirements for the stadium.

"We feel that this additional funding has taken care of our obligations," Augustus said. "We are making our contribution to the baseball stadium, but anything beyond that would be the responsibility of the team."

The construction of the 10,000-seat stadium, which will be called Polar Park, has already begun.

The stadium will still be financed through new tax revenues generated by the private development that will take place in that area, as well as through stadium parking revenues.