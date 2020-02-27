Home Local News Woman fatally beaten by driver who hits and runs in Sylmar –...

Woman fatally beaten by driver who hits and runs in Sylmar – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Woman fatally beaten by driver who hits and runs in Sylmar - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTML6c2994429358eace8b317db2fc91721611% %MINIFYHTML6c2994429358eace8b317db2fc91721612%

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A woman was beaten and killed by a driver hit by Sylmar on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to Hubbard Street and Dronfield Avenue, where the collision occurred around 6:51 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML6c2994429358eace8b317db2fc91721613%%MINIFYHTML6c2994429358eace8b317db2fc91721614%

According to police, a driver with a white Mustang hit the woman and fled the scene.

%MINIFYHTML6c2994429358eace8b317db2fc91721615% %MINIFYHTML6c2994429358eace8b317db2fc91721616%

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A part of Hubbard Street was closed while homicide detectives investigated.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©