Woman fatally beaten by driver who hits and runs in Sylmar – Up News Info Los Angeles

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A woman was beaten and killed by a driver hit by Sylmar on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to Hubbard Street and Dronfield Avenue, where the collision occurred around 6:51 p.m.

According to police, a driver with a white Mustang hit the woman and fled the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A part of Hubbard Street was closed while homicide detectives investigated.