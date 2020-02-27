Woman fatally beaten by driver who hits and runs in Sylmar – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML6c2994429358eace8b317db2fc91721611% %MINIFYHTML6c2994429358eace8b317db2fc91721612%
SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A woman was beaten and killed by a driver hit by Sylmar on Wednesday night.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to Hubbard Street and Dronfield Avenue, where the collision occurred around 6:51 p.m.
According to police, a driver with a white Mustang hit the woman and fled the scene.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A part of Hubbard Street was closed while homicide detectives investigated.