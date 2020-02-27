Woman accused of murder of husband after shooting at Little Elm's house – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband in a house in Little Elm while four children were inside, police said Wednesday.

Police said 27-year-old Micyra Williams was admitted to the Denton County jail on Wednesday for the death of her husband, Caleb Pearson.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. February 12 at a house in the 2800 block of Quietwater Drive. Police said they found the 30-year-old man killed by a gunshot wound.

According to police, Williams said there was a "violent disturbance,quot; between the two that led to the shooting. She was then taken to the hospital to treat the alleged altercation's injuries.

It was through the investigation that the police believed there was sufficient evidence to charge her with murder. The police have not published more information about what could have led to the shooting.

Police also said there were four small children inside the house at the time of the incident. They were unharmed and handed them over to Child Protective Services. It is unknown if they are still in CPS custody.

Williams currently remains in jail and a bail amount has not yet been established.