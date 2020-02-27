Whistleblower of sexual abuse allegations in the case of UofM sexual abuse – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A lawyer announced Wednesday that his firm represents more than a dozen people in sexual abuse at the University of Michigan. and hold a press conference with the complainant and two other former fighters to share their accusations about the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

"On Thursday, different victims may come forward and request that the University of Michigan accept responsibility for decades and decades of these accusations," lawyer Parker Stinar of Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane, based in Denver, told The Associated Press.

%MINIFYHTMLb322577db3bcbad06ddec801bcb06aef11% %MINIFYHTMLb322577db3bcbad06ddec801bcb06aef12%

Stinar said a former Wolverine fighter from the 1970s will be among the speakers at the press conference. The man, whom Stinar did not identify, will read parts of a letter he has kept and that will detail his previous complaints about Anderson and the correspondence he received from the university, Stinar said.

"Every victim we have talked to wants the university to be accountable," Stinar said. "And equally, if not more importantly, he wants to spread awareness so that a voice is not silenced until it reaches 100. But that first voice is heard and measures are taken to prevent this from happening again."

The complainant, who has not yet been identified, and the former Olympic and Michigan fighter are also scheduled to speak at the press conference. Andy Hrovat, the first athlete to say publicly that Anderson touched him inappropriately. Hrovat also said last week that the doctor's reputation for such behavior was well known among his teammates more than two decades ago.

"We know he was also involved with football, athletics and hockey in addition to wrestling," said Stinar. "We have been in contact with several different athletes beyond the wrestling team, as well as with people who were not affiliated with the University of Michigan, as to being athletes, but they saw Dr. Anderson in a private University clinic of Michigan. " . "

Revelations They echo reports of high-profile sexual abuse made against sports doctors in other universities.

Last week, the president of the university apologized to "anyone who was harmed,quot; by Anderson and offered advisory services. The school says it began an investigation into Anderson's behavior following allegations of abuse by five former patients.

Authorities have acknowledged that some university employees were aware of the accusations against the doctor before the 2018 irregularity complaint report that led to a police investigation.

"We have hired an outside company to investigate a series of questions related to Dr. Anderson," said school spokesman Rick Fitzgerald.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.