What couples married for love is blind?

Well, that was awkward!
Love is blind Now he has released his final episode (before the meeting!), in which the couples said "yes,quot; or "no,quot; after approximately 38 days of meeting, and even less days of knowing what another looked like.
Netflix's great love experiment ended with only two couples who actually arrived at the reception, and while we waited and waited for one of them to survive the experiment all the time, the other was sincerely a surprise. Really, did anyone see Barnett in those capsules and thought he would leave this married? Because we didn't do it!
But yes, Matt Barnett Y Lucio amber they both said yes, and now they are a married couple, along with fan favorites Cameron Hamilton Y Lauren Speed.
We all let out a sigh of relief when Cameron and Lauren said "Yes, happy,quot; to know that the strongest couple of the season was, in fact, solid. As for the other couples, there was some heartbreak in the store.
First there were Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, and although Giannina was inside, Damian was not. She said that while she loved Giannina, she didn't feel she was ready to marry him, so she said no, which led her to flee dramatically with her wedding dress, backed by an incredibly dramatic score.
She ended up barefoot through some garbage cans, crying, while her mother came to comfort her in a really interesting way.
"Everything is fine," he said, before lamenting that it would have been much better if Giannina said no and Damian had said yes. Gigi ended up being the one who consoled her, while Damian was back in the annoying place because Giannina ran away (after he said no to marry her and blamed her).
He was still mad at her, and she was mad at him for making it all his fault, he was mad at her for saying that it was all about her even though he was the one who said it was his fault. She left, and he was still there thinking that maybe one day they would have the chance. Keep dreaming, Damian.
The following wedding weddings belonged to Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase. Kenny was completely in love with Kelly, but Kelly couldn't get over how in love she was with her ex-boyfriend, and how she wasn't in love with Kenny. She loves Kenny, but she might not be in love with Kenny. And Kenny worried that they haven't had sex yet.
Kenny ended up saying "Yes, but Kelly couldn't do it." Kenny drove him like a champion, even if he fit a little with the cameras that followed him. Kelly simply wasn't in love with the way she thought she should be in love! And please don't ask Kenny if he still wants to marry her in the future!
The following was poor poor Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas. Jessica left the door citing the classic Olsen twins movie Two are required, saying that he entered into this in the hope of a kind of love "you can't eat you can't sleep on the fence of the world series." He forgot the part of the "reach the stars,quot; quote, but A by effort, Jessica!
She said she couldn't be happier, but we couldn't have been less surprised when, after seeing Mark shed her heart, Jessica, 34, simply couldn't say yes to her 24-year-old fiance. It would have been better to accept his mother for his offer to flee together.
Cameron and Lauren closed things with a happy note, and we feel really devastated to discover that this did not end with a "where are they now,quot;, especially since those weddings occurred in November 2018. Are they all together? !
We are desperate to know, and now we know we can find out. A meeting has been filmed with all the major couples (including Carlton and Diamond, who separated in Mexico), and will be released on the Netflix YouTube page on Thursday, March 5.