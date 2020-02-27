What couples married for love is blind?

Well, that was awkward!

Love is blind Now he has released his final episode (before the meeting!), in which the couples said "yes,quot; or "no,quot; after approximately 38 days of meeting, and even less days of knowing what another looked like.

%MINIFYHTMLf63d2d7c0322d4ec99d18b55a479ed6713% %MINIFYHTMLf63d2d7c0322d4ec99d18b55a479ed6714%

Netflix's great love experiment ended with only two couples who actually arrived at the reception, and while we waited and waited for one of them to survive the experiment all the time, the other was sincerely a surprise. Really, did anyone see Barnett in those capsules and thought he would leave this married? Because we didn't do it!

%MINIFYHTMLf63d2d7c0322d4ec99d18b55a479ed6715% %MINIFYHTMLf63d2d7c0322d4ec99d18b55a479ed6716%

But yes, Matt Barnett Y Lucio amber they both said yes, and now they are a married couple, along with fan favorites Cameron Hamilton Y Lauren Speed.

We all let out a sigh of relief when Cameron and Lauren said "Yes, happy,quot; to know that the strongest couple of the season was, in fact, solid. As for the other couples, there was some heartbreak in the store.