What channel is the NFL Combine on? Schedules, TV schedule for new primetime broadcasts in 2020

Good and bad news regarding the television channel for the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The entire training part in the field of the annual NFL Draft recruitment event will be broadcast live from 4 to 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, with the last training group scheduled for 2-7 p.m. ET on Sunday. That wall-to-wall coverage is the good news.

The bad news, and it's just bad news for those who don't get NFL Network, is that only one channel will show the workouts. NFL Network (and NFL Digital Media) will present cross-platform coverage of NFL Combine for the 16th consecutive year.

However, for the first time, the NFL Combine calendar will push field training to and during primetime, a change that was made to satisfy the perpetual thirst of the league for viewers and qualifications.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 NFL Combine, including the television channel for the four training nights and the full schedule for the more than 300 NFL Draft prospects participating.

What channel is the NFL Combine on?

The coverage of the 2020 NFL Combine – specifically field workouts Thursday (4-11 pm ET), Friday (4-11 pm ET), Saturday (4-11 pm ET) and Sunday (2-7 pm ET) – will be air exclusively on the NFL network. No other television channel will show the live coverage of the NFL Combine.

NFL Combine live stream

However, those who do not get NFL Network on television, can stream the 2020 NFL Combine for free on mobile devices and tablets through the NFL application or the NFL Network application.

The connected devices that allow access to the NFL application and, therefore, to the 2020 NFL Combine are the following:

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

PS4

Xbox One

Roku

Android TV

NFL Combine 2020 Calendar

The biggest change in the NFL Combine calendar for 2020 occurs in the start times of training in the field Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the action will extend to primetime.

NFL Network, the exclusive television channel for all the field exercises in Combine, will feature seven hours of training coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the network will show five hours of the last group (DB) drills. Host Rich Eisen and draft analyst / expert Daniel Jeremiah will present the NFL Network Combine coverage with additional comments from Charles Davis and others.

Below is the full TV schedule for training and drills in the field in the 2020 NFL Combine.

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET TE, QB, WR NFL Network

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET PK, ST, OL, RB NFL Network

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET DL, LB NFL Network

Time Group television channel 2-7 p.m. ET DB NFL Network

The field workouts shown on television, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg that is the Combine experience of an NFL prospect. For many players, the exercises are the least relevant part of the week.

The training of a given prospect in Combine occurs after having undergone guidance, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, more interviews, media obligations, more medical examinations, a position coach interview, psychological tests, a meeting of the NFLPA, more interviews, the press bank and more psychological tests. This is technically a job interview, after all.

Below is the full player calendar for the four groups in the 2020 NFL Combine, courtesy of NFLCombine.net.

NFL player calendar https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/66/a2/nfl-combine-schedule-021920_1hcw75p2bmvv51wc9b913gvg8q.png?t=1586937216,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Below is the full NFL Network Combine coverage schedule, which includes live streaming of the action from Indianapolis, on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Thursday, February 27:

7 am. ET – "Good Morning Football,quot; (live)

10 a.m. ET – "Good Morning Football,quot; (Re-air)

1 pm. ET – "NFL Now,quot; (live)

3 p.m. ET – "Full access to the NFL,quot; (live)

4 p.m. ET – NFL 2020 exploration combination; quarterbacks, wide receivers and closed wings (Live)

11 p.m. ET – "Full access to the NFL,quot; (live)

Midnight ET – Three-Hour Edition of Thursday's Combine Broadcast

Friday, February 28:

7 am. ET – "Good Morning Football,quot; (live)

10 a.m. ET – "Good Morning Football,quot; (Re-air)

1 pm. ET – "NFL Now,quot; (live)

3 p.m. ET – "Full access to the NFL,quot; (live)

4 p.m. ET – NFL 2020 exploration combination; runners, offensive linemen and special teams (live)

11 p.m. ET – "Full access to the NFL,quot; (live)

Midnight ET – Three-Hour Edition of Friday's Combined Broadcast

Saturday, February 29:

9 a.m. ET – 2020 NFL Scouting Combine; Running Backs, offensive linemen and special equipment (Re-air)

Midday ET – 2020 NFL Scouting Combine; quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends (Re-air)

3 p.m. ET – "Full access to the NFL,quot; (live)

4 p.m. ET – NFL 2020 exploration combination; linemen and defensive supporters (live)

11 p.m. ET – "Full access to the NFL,quot; (live)

Midnight ET – Three Hour Edition of Saturday's Combine Broadcast

Sunday March 1: