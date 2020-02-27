Wendy Williams criticizes the trolls & # 39; jealous & # 39; for criticizing Malika Haqq's post-pregnancy makeover plan

%MINIFYHTML4226096bc452ebe353a3bca3d6d359e311% %MINIFYHTML4226096bc452ebe353a3bca3d6d359e312%

The talk show host comes in defense of Khloe Kardashian's best pregnant friend after she reveals that she has met with a plastic surgeon to plan her makeover after giving birth to her first child.

Wendy Williams is taking Malika HaqqHe is on the side of his battle with the trolls who criticized his post-pregnancy plan. One day after pregnancy BFF of Khloe Kardashian she felt ashamed for sharing her makeup arrangement, the host of "The Wendy Williams show"they called haters and moms, calling them" jealous. "

The 55-year-old media personality brought the issue during the Wednesday February 26 episode of his talk show. "[Haqq] is ashamed of Mom because she is planning to change her mother's image before giving birth. And Instagram people call her spoiled and superficial," she shared with her audience. "Wow, jealous a lot?"

"Let me tell you something," Kevin Hunter's ex-wife continued. "She can go to the gym, and she can go hiking and all that. You know, if you have the money and you have the courage, and you are not going to borrow. Your children are still being taken care of and there is a roof over your head, why wouldn't she?

Later, Williams admitted that she herself has gone through a similar makeover. "Look, I had two miscarriages of five months," he began to tell his experience. "When I arrived at the sixth month with young Kev, and I knew it was clear: I weighed £ 297 a week before giving birth."

"And honey, in my sixth month at birth, I had the surgeon on the phone at bed rest," continued the mother of one. "I'm like, & # 39; I want this, that & # 39; yes! Nobody has time to go to the gym after this catastrophe … I had all my things, I had the complete makeover line."

Haqq revealed his makeover plan after pregnancy on Tuesday, February 25. "I stopped just to see my favorite @drjasondiamond and I am completely reserved for my makeover after pregnancy," he wrote in the caption he saw her posing with A-list plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond. "I can not wait!"

Instead of approval, Haqq quickly flooded with criticism. "Dang has the baby first. Why do women think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess" and "That's why mothers hate their bodies. Rich people that have unrealistic bodies and faces "were some of the comments he received.