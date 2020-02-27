"We are still trying to digest it,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2e58662a9f8ffa20866614d3f4100a7111% %MINIFYHTML2e58662a9f8ffa20866614d3f4100a7112%

MILWAUKEE and LA COLONIA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The North Texas brother of the Milwaukee electrician who police on Thursday identified as the man who fatally shot five co-workers at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. complex said: "We are still trying to digest it."

Benjamin Ferrill of The Colony is the brother of Anthony Ferrill, 51, who, according to police, killed five male employees before shooting himself.

"It's a tragic loss for everyone," he said.

His brother's motive remains a mystery; Police say the case is still under investigation. Nor have they published details on how the shooting took place.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said during a press conference that the victims were all from the Milwaukee area.

He identified them as Jesus Valle Jr., 33, of Milwaukee; Gennady Levshetz, 61, of Mequon; Trevor Wetselaar, 33, of Milwaukee; Dana Walk, 57, of Delafield; and Dale Hudson, 60, of Waukesha.

Ferrill's neighbors said he was a married father of two adult sons and a younger daughter. They said he had worked in the brewery for about 15 years as an electrician. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that he served in the US Coast Guard. UU. From 1987 to 1991 and was honorably discharged.

Erna Roenspies, who lived next to Ferrill, described him as a good guy and a helpful neighbor who enjoyed making weapons with mail order pieces.

Several years ago, Ferrill slipped or fell off a ladder in the brewery and injured his shoulder, forcing him to miss work. He told Roenspies that the brewer's "spies,quot; were lurking in the neighborhood, watching his activities to make sure he wasn't faking the injury. Once he pointed to the spy car, she said. Espionage "irritated him," he said.

Still, Roenspies, 82, said Ferrill was a "gentleman,quot; who checked her to make sure she was okay.

"I considered him a son," he said. "He wasn't violent. He wasn't a drunk. He was a gentleman. I just can't believe it."

Another neighbor, Elizabeth LaPine, described Ferrill as a quiet person who walked her Doberman pinscher every day, and sometimes threw a ball for her dog in the street. She said she lived in front of Ferrill for 11 years.

"It's heartbreaking," he said.

LaPine said Ferrill had several cars and always kept them bright. She said that the last time she saw Ferrill was Sunday, and he had polished her burgundy Chrysler, which she called her "Sunday car," and took him for a ride.

The shooting occurred in an 82-acre complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and beer facilities and employs more than 1,000 people. It is widely known in the Milwaukee area as "Miller Valley," a reference to Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said all the victims worked together as electricians and machinists at the complex's power plant.

"They were part of the fabric of our company and community and we will miss them deeply," Hattersley said.

