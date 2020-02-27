Watford boss Nigel Pearson: Liverpool's game is not a free hit | Soccer news

Watch Watford vs Liverpool live in Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; The start is at 5:30 p.m.

















Nigel Pearson says Watford is not ruling out his chances of beating the Liverpool league leader on Vicarage Road on Saturday

Nigel Pearson says Watford is not ruling out his chances of beating the Liverpool league leader on Vicarage Road on Saturday

Watford manager Nigel Pearson is not treating the game against the fugitive Liverpool Premier League leaders on Saturday as a "free hit."

The Hornets are seconds from the bottom of the table before the game on Vicarage Road, live Sky Sports Premier League, while Jurgen Klopp's team has 22 points ahead at the top.

Pearson says that Watford, who lost 3-0 at Manchester United last weekend, has to enter the game with a positive attitude, but admits they need the Reds to have a bad day.

"There are probably less expectations for us in this game than in others, but it is our next game, so there are three points at stake in every game you play," Pearson said.

"First of all, I want us to play our best, that's what it's all about."

"We don't like to lose any games, but we know that we will undoubtedly have to do our best to give us a chance in this game for sure."

"Free hit? We are in the Premier League and we want to stay here, so if you enter games by canceling a number of games because you are playing against the best, then you limit your opportunities.

"We just have to go out and do our best and if we are at our best and are not at their best, who knows."

Pearson experienced the quality of Liverpool in his first game by Watford when they lost 2-0 at Anfield in December and believes they can dominate the Premier League in the foreseeable future.

"This current Liverpool team has the opportunity to create history this year."

"Due to the way the team of players has developed, and the time Jurgen Klopp has had to take to the club where they are now, they have a very realistic chance of being dominant for some time."

"The things that shine, for me, are the quality of the people within him, but besides that, the winning mentality and the culture that develops there over a period of time will be what allows the continuous development of what is , for the moment, an exceptional team. "