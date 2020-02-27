Watch Jay Cutler drop his phone in a river in Very Cavallari

Just keep paddling.
In this completely new tonight clip Very cavallari, Jay cutler Y Kristin Cavallari are united by friends Justin Anderson, Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes, Stephanie "Biegs,quot; Biegel Y Mark "Chuy,quot; block On a camping trip. As part of their outdoor adventure, the group tries luck in canoeing, with some more skilled in the activity than others.
"This is the dumbest thing in the world," Chuy shouts as he lags behind in a canoe with Biegs.
Of course, they aren't the only ones fighting in the river while Justin expresses his concern for his wobbly canoe and Scoot's. Scoot, who seems to enjoy the canoe tour, jokes with his canoe towards Kristin and Jay's ship.
"No! I don't think it's funny," says the famous hair colorist. "Why are you doing that? Are you really not trying to dump us?"
"It's not going to tip over, Justin! This is a canoe," explains Scoot.
As for Jay and Kristin? Although Kristin is not rowing, they are leading the pack as Jay wants to "hammer this thing home."
In fact, they are so far ahead that they have lost the notion of Chuy and Biegs. However, the success of the married couple is not without problems.
Specifically, Jay drops his phone into the water while checking the GPS.
"I just threw my phone in the water," Jay says indifferently to his wife. "My phone is gone."
"What do you mean?" Stunned Kristin asks.
According to the retired NFL star, he lost his pocket while saving the phone. While the head of Uncommon James suggests turning around to pick up the phone, the father of three children makes it clear that he will not "dive into the water."
"Are you just going to leave it?" the True roots The author asks.
"Well, I don't see any other option," says the American athlete.
Understandably, Jay's lost phone makes Kristin laugh, especially because her husband "doesn't even care." At the end of the day, it's about winning for these two.
"Jay and I are competing in each activity, no matter what it is," Kristin reveals to Very cavallari camera.
