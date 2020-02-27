Watch Jay Cutler drop his phone in a river in Very Cavallari

Just keep paddling.

In this completely new tonight clip Very cavallari, Jay cutler Y Kristin Cavallari are united by friends Justin Anderson, Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes, Stephanie "Biegs,quot; Biegel Y Mark "Chuy,quot; block On a camping trip. As part of their outdoor adventure, the group tries luck in canoeing, with some more skilled in the activity than others.

"This is the dumbest thing in the world," Chuy shouts as he lags behind in a canoe with Biegs.

Of course, they aren't the only ones fighting in the river while Justin expresses his concern for his wobbly canoe and Scoot's. Scoot, who seems to enjoy the canoe tour, jokes with his canoe towards Kristin and Jay's ship.

"No! I don't think it's funny," says the famous hair colorist. "Why are you doing that? Are you really not trying to dump us?"

"It's not going to tip over, Justin! This is a canoe," explains Scoot.

As for Jay and Kristin? Although Kristin is not rowing, they are leading the pack as Jay wants to "hammer this thing home."