Watch Elisabeth Moss be fooled by an invisible man

On Wednesday, Elisabeth Moss I received a visit from the Invisible Man during an elaborate joke celebrating the release of his next movie The invisible man. Orchestrated by Universal Pictures during The maid's tale Star & # 39; s Press Junket, Experimental Director Josh Randall and the rest of the special effects team surprised Moss, his co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen and the journalists who interviewed them with supernatural encounters that seemed to have been made by an invisible presence.
"So, the trick is to interview one of the stunt coordinators," Randall told the camera before the joke began. "At that time, we are free to do what we do."
While the journalists settled down and prepared for their interviews, Randall and his team began with a suspicious and ominous noise and slammed an unattended briefcase. Immediately shaken, a journalist shouted and shouted: "It's fine, I think I'm going to escape now … Oh, it's fine. I'm done."
Taking things a little further for their next joke, journalists gasped in fear when an unsuspecting article fell from the empty chair in front of them. Frightened of what he had just witnessed, another reported closing: "Oh my God. I hate it."
When it was time for Moss and Jackson-Cohen to sit in the hot seat, the Crazy men alum heard a terrifying muffled whisper. "I heard something!" He told his co-star, that he couldn't help laughing at his reaction. Still scared, the whisper rang again. This time, it clearly said: "You shouldn't be here," which scared Moss even more.
Then, the duo heard a loud bang and immediately jumped back in fear. Meanwhile, members of the press watched the joke of the special effects team take a terrifying turn. As they continued to wait, the cloth banner with the movie logo began to move, making it appear that someone was walking behind it. For an unfortunate reporter, the sudden movement coincided with a heavy blow and left him surprised. Looking for answers in the room, he begged: "You have to stop bothering me."
After witnessing the "invisible man,quot; movement as a backdrop, another journalist immediately pulled out his phone to document the supernatural pranks that were occurring. "I was going to ask questions," he said while filming the room. "But I don't think I can anymore."
The invisible man Arrives in theaters on February 28.
