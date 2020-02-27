Watch Elisabeth Moss be fooled by an invisible man

It's just a video … it's just a video …

On Wednesday, Elisabeth Moss I received a visit from the Invisible Man during an elaborate joke celebrating the release of his next movie The invisible man. Orchestrated by Universal Pictures during The maid's tale Star & # 39; s Press Junket, Experimental Director Josh Randall and the rest of the special effects team surprised Moss, his co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen and the journalists who interviewed them with supernatural encounters that seemed to have been made by an invisible presence.

"So, the trick is to interview one of the stunt coordinators," Randall told the camera before the joke began. "At that time, we are free to do what we do."

While the journalists settled down and prepared for their interviews, Randall and his team began with a suspicious and ominous noise and slammed an unattended briefcase. Immediately shaken, a journalist shouted and shouted: "It's fine, I think I'm going to escape now … Oh, it's fine. I'm done."