Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera looks at Tua Tagovailoa | NFL news





Tua Tagovailoa excelled in his three seasons with Alabama

Coach Ron Rivera has admitted that "everything is possible,quot; as the Washington Redskins decide what to do with the second overall pick in the draft.

Despite having selected quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the fifteenth pick last season, the Redskins have scheduled meetings with Joe Burrow of LSU and Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, ranked as the top two prospects as the QB position this year.

A change in the backroom staff and the head coach can often lead to a change of direction for an organization. Kliff Kingsbury's decision to recruit Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick only one year after the Arizona Cardinals selected Josh Rosen highlights the precarious position of Haskins.

"Everything is possible, everything is an option," Rivera said while talking to the media in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Haskins fought for much of his first season in the NFL, ending the year with a 2-5 record as a starter, recording seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in the nine games in which he participated.

However, Rivera made sure to praise his young quarterback.

He said: "I think we have a very good and young player, the more we fall apart, the more we learn about him, I think he puts us in a pretty good place."

Dwayne Haskins was selected 15 by Washington

"I'm excited about him. One thing I have seen is his commitment. He has been around a lot. When I do my rounds during the day, and I will walk through the weight room, there it is. I walk through the locker room, there it is. That to me is a sign of a young man who is learning. "

Many analysts have projected that defensive lineman Chase Young will join his former university teammate in Washington and with many teams looking to exchange in the draft, Rivera may have been looking to increase interest before receiving any offer.