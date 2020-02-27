Video of Britney Spears speaking in a British accent has worried fans about her mental health

%MINIFYHTMLa3699a51c299e32365ecb6f2235009b711% %MINIFYHTMLa3699a51c299e32365ecb6f2235009b712%

In the video taken in Maui, Hawaii, the singer of & # 39; Oops … I Did It Again & # 39; He shows his followers how loud the birds are on the island saying: & # 39; They are so loud! & # 39;

Britney Spears Again, many of his fans are worried about his mental health. It all started after the pop superstar shared on Instagram a video of her speaking with a British accent while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii.

In the video on Wednesday, February 26, Britney showed her fans how loud the birds were on the island. "Right now, I'm in Maui and I hear thousands of birds. Look at this," he said, before focusing the camera towards the trees so that his followers could hear the birds singing more clearly. Changing to the British accent, the blond beauty joked: "They are so loud!"

"I've never heard anything so loud in my life before … she wrote in the title of the publication. "PS: if you are a bird, then I am also a bird …

Instead of focusing on the birds in the video, the people in the comments section were worried about their British accent, given the fact that they would start using one at a time when their mental health seemed tense. "Oh no, his accent is back," one wrote. "The accent should worry us all," said another, while another asked: "No one is worried about her? And when did she have this gap in her teeth? What's going on?"

"Just don't shave your head this time," someone said, referring to the moment when Britney was bald and shocked the entire world. There was also a user who wrote: "Oh no, the British accent has returned. I used to do it a lot in 2007."

During his collapse in 2007 and 2008, Britney infamously used a British accent during several clashes with paparazzi. For example, when he arrived at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills in his Mercendes, he asked the paparazzi with a false British accent: "Excuse me, where is your friend?"