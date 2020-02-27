Versatility makes Isaiah Simmons of Clemson covet the NFL's perspective

%MINIFYHTMLc75fbfa72cc845afb497bab5790ad89f11% %MINIFYHTMLc75fbfa72cc845afb497bab5790ad89f12%

INDIANAPOLIS – Clemson's defender who does everything, Isaiah Simmons, won't beat Carolina in No. 7 … or Jacksonville in No. 9 … or Las Vegas in No. 12.

Translation: Simmons is unlikely to be available when the Broncos select 15 in the April draft. Too bad because he could be the versatile player to anchor coach Vic Fangio's defense.

And at the NFL combine on Thursday morning, Simmons explained perfectly why the teams covet it.

"If you know who George Kittle and Travis Kelce are, that explains it all," Simmons said, pointing to the closed ends of San Francisco and Kansas City, respectively. "Stop the tight end and linebackers playing the man (cover) against the runners: the game is no longer a 250-pound linebacker." There are more (about) the types that can run from side to side and can be covered. "

Simmons, who registered in the combine at 6 feet, 3 5/8 inches and 238 pounds, describes himself as "like a Swiss army knife. I wouldn't say I'm really tied to a position."

Clemson did not offer Simmons a scholarship until a week before the day of signing in 2016 and turned red before making 49 tackles in 258 snapshots of backup work as a freshman. In 2018, Simmons went from security to a hybrid back / side-side nickel linebacker role and had 97 tackles. Last year, it was the first All-America team (102 tackles and three interceptions).

Because he played so many roles in Clemson, the observation of Simmons NFL tapes is also very broad.

"I model my game after a couple of people," he said. “If I have to go see someone's movie, it would be Von Miller (of the Broncos) for the passing race, Jalen Ramsey (of the Rams) for men's techniques and Tyrann Mathieu (of Kansas City) just because he plays in all Parts as well. I take fragments of all of them and throw them into my game. ”

Around the combine

Young confident. Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young could go second overall to Washington, what he feels is in line with his courage.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," he said. "I think I showed it on tape, you can go to all the games."

NFLPA meets with agents. Led by union chief DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA met with player agents throughout Thursday. The proposed collective bargaining agreement has been moved to the players for voting.

What was Smith's tone?

"Polished and eager to report that he is on the side of the agency and wants to ensure our best interests and how the NFLPA is not in front of the agents, he is attached to the new CBA," said an agent.

The agent said he had no problems with prominent players like J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers speaking against some components of the CBA.

"From what I'm hearing, those high-level guys want to raise the minimum wages even more (the proposal requires an increase of $ 100,000)," the agent said. "The high-end boys want to take care of themselves, obviously, but they're also looking at the low-end boys."

Coatney on the Broncos list. Mississippi defensive tackle Josiah Coatney said a meeting with the Broncos on his agenda this week. Coatney played last year with 316-318 pounds but registered at the combine with 308 pounds. He played a year at Holmes (Miss.) Community College and redshirted at Ole Miss in 2016 before posting 174 tackles and 6 1/2 catches in 36 games for the Rebels.

The Broncos have uncertainty along their defensive line: Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris and Adam Gotsis are unrestricted free agents and Mike Purcell is a restricted free agent.

The rise of Davis. When he left high school, receiver Gabriel Davis was the 285th receiver in the nation for 247Sports and the 313th player in the state of Florida. Davis caught 152 passes (23 touchdowns) in three years for Central Florida and has met with the Broncos this week.

"I love football," he said. "I am passionate about the game and I love to show what I can do. Being at the end of those lists (recruiting) and being here now has been a great experience. I am ready to live my dream."

Footnotes. The last year of right tackle Terence Steele at Texas Tech almost ended before starting due to a pre-season right pectoral injury. "It was a strange accident in the weight room," he said. “Nothing very serious. It was something that had to heal over time. I missed the first games. I could have easily played the first two games, but we wanted to relax in that. ” … South Carolina catcher Bryan Edwards is using crutches to move around the combine due to a broken foot. He said the return schedule is 10 to 12 weeks and he hopes to participate in his new team's OTA program this spring.