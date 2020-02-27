Venus and the crescent moon will be side by side tonight, this is when you can see them, BGR

It has been a relatively calm start to 2020 in regards to sky observation. Sure, we've had some full moons and some other delicacies here and there, but nothing particularly amazing … until tonight, that's it. Thursday night will give residents of the northern hemisphere the opportunity to see a lovely view in the sky: Venus shining alongside a crescent moon.

Venus, which is often easily seen thanks to its bold glow, will sit near the Moon in the southwest sky. If you are lucky enough to have clear skies above, you will have a great opportunity to detect the couple without the help of a telescope or even binoculars.

Venus is unique in its relationship with Earth. The planet is closer to Earth than any other, but due to our respective orbits around the Sun, that distance varies greatly over time. However, because Venus has such a bright surface reflection, it offers us many opportunities to detect it in the night sky, and tonight will be one of those moments. The special thing about where Venus is currently is that it is approaching its most distant point from the Sun, from Earth's perspective, and that is the best time to observe the planet from Earth.

Its brightness, combined with its current position in orbit around the Sun, places it in a particularly ideal place to be seen from Earth for a prolonged period of time at night. At the end of March, Venus will be visible for the longest period of time after sunset, but tonight it will offer us the opportunity to see the planet shining brightly near the Moon, and that is a must-see combo.

There is nothing particularly special about the position of the Moon at this time, or its phase. We were treated with a new moon on February 23, and the crescent shape that we will see tonight is well below the brightness of the first quarter that we will observe in early March. The next full moon will not take place until March 9. On March 24, a similar meeting between Venus and the Moon will take place in the sky, so if you run into cloudy skies tonight, don't worry.

So, if you longed for a reason to look up at the sky, tonight will offer you that reason. Again, if you are in the northern hemisphere and have clear skies tonight, simply look to the southwest and the two brightest objects in the sky will be Venus and the Moon. Get out and enjoy it!

Image source: NASA