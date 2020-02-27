Vanessa Bryant praises the family tattoo in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

This tribute is nothing less than a dump.

Only a few days after remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant In his celebration of life, Vanessa Bryant recognizes a very special tattoo.

%MINIFYHTML949bc30232e3966646e3d90f9e030cc811% %MINIFYHTML949bc30232e3966646e3d90f9e030cc812%

On Wednesday night, Kobe's sister. Sharia washington He shared a photo of the tattoo he received from tattoo artist Peter Barrios. As you probably guessed, Vanessa Bryant I was more than touched.

"(My sister-in-law got this great tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe)," she wrote with two heart emojis. "2 ~ 24 forever. I love you @shariawash."

And for those looking for more information about the tattoo, the artist also shared a photo on social networks.

"I didn't take my own picture out of respect, but today I had the honor of tattooing a memorial tattoo at @shariawash. Thank you for laughing with me today and letting me do this for you," he wrote online. "I will never forget our conversations. Much love and respect for your family."