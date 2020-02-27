Vanessa Bryant praises the family tattoo in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

This tribute is nothing less than a dump.
Only a few days after remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant In his celebration of life, Vanessa Bryant recognizes a very special tattoo.
On Wednesday night, Kobe's sister. Sharia washington He shared a photo of the tattoo he received from tattoo artist Peter Barrios. As you probably guessed, Vanessa Bryant I was more than touched.
"(My sister-in-law got this great tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe)," she wrote with two heart emojis. "2 ~ 24 forever. I love you @shariawash."
And for those looking for more information about the tattoo, the artist also shared a photo on social networks.
"I didn't take my own picture out of respect, but today I had the honor of tattooing a memorial tattoo at @shariawash. Thank you for laughing with me today and letting me do this for you," he wrote online. "I will never forget our conversations. Much love and respect for your family."
On Monday morning, Vanessa delivered an inspiring speech in front of family, friends, athletes and fans inside the Staples Center.
While it was a "last minute,quot; decision to speak at the public memorial, Vanessa finally honored her husband and daughter who died in a helicopter accident.
"Kobe was the dads girls M.V.P., or M.V.D. He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and intelligent they are," he shared. "He taught them how to be brave, how to move forward when things get tough."
Vanessa continued: "They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally gravitated toward them. They were fun, happy, silly and loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Honey, take care of our Gigi. I have Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and miss you, boo and Gigi. May they both rest in peace, have fun in the sky until we see each other again. day ".
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.
