Utah school policy prohibits students from saying "No,quot; when asked to dance at school functions

In an effort to make all students feel included, Rich Middle School in Laketown, Utah, has a strict school policy that prohibits all students from diminishing when asked to dance … even if they are not interested. @TodayShow reports, Alicia Hobson's 11-year-old daughter, Azlyn, initially told a male student "no,quot; when asked to dance, but was arrested when the school principal, Kip Motta, listened to his conversation and proceeded to make Azlyn dance with the boy.

However, director Motta supports his decision and says:

“We ask all students to dance. It is the best and this will continue to be our policy. There have been similar situations in the past in which some students have felt uncomfortable with others and, as stated earlier, the problems were handled discreetly. This allowed all students to feel welcome, comfortable, safe and included. "

Principal Motta also added that Hobson always has the option of visiting her daughter during school dances, which take place during the day during school hours.

Hobson recalled that his daughter told him that director Motta practically pushed his daughter into the boy's arms even though he didn't want to. Hobson also revealed that his daughter was very excited during and after the dance because she felt extremely uncomfortable.

Hobson wants the policy to be reversed and is prepared to reach the school board to make sure that:

“Girls MUST learn that they have the right to say no and that those around them have to respect that. I will not wait quietly while my daughter and all her classmates are involved in the culture of rape. No way."

At this time, it is not known whether Principal Motta has faced any disciplinary action for his policy regarding school dances.

