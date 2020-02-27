US reports on worrying new case of coronavirus while Trump urges calm | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLc5a82c519a23fa4e8e0346f0bb63610711% %MINIFYHTMLc5a82c519a23fa4e8e0346f0bb63610712%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, declared that a widespread outbreak in the United States of the new respiratory virus that is sweeping the world is not inevitable, even when the main health authorities at his side warned Americans that more infections will come .

Shortly after Trump spoke on Wednesday, the government announced a worrying development: another person in the US. UU. It is infected with the novel coronavirus – someone in California who does not appear to have the usual risk factors of having traveled abroad or having been exposed to another patient.

At a press conference at the White House, Trump sought to minimize fears by insisting that the United States is "very, very ready,quot; for whatever COVID-19 is, as the new coronavirus is officially known, the outbreak brings with it. Under fire for the government's response, he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the efforts, a measure criticized by the Democrats.

"This will end," Trump said of the outbreak. "You don't want to see panic because there is no reason to panic."

But alongside him, the same health officials Trump praised for fighting the new coronavirus emphasized that schools, businesses and people must prepare.

"We expect more cases," said Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If the CDC confirms that the last case of the USA. UU. It does not involve travel or contact with an infected person, it would be the first in this country and a sign that efforts to contain the spread of the virus have not been sufficient.

"This may be a community propagation instance of COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement.

There have been more than 81,000 cases of COVID-19, a disease characterized by fever and cough and, in severe cases, shortness of breath or pneumonia, since the new virus emerged in China.

Trump spent about an hour on Wednesday discussing the threat of the virus, after a week of heavy losses in the stock market in response to the health crisis, which blamed the Democrats, and concerns within the administration that a Growing outbreak could affect his re-election.

Trump acknowledged that the outbreak could "have an impact on GDP," but insisted that the US economy is still "fine."

"It's not a matter of if, but when,quot;

A key question is whether the Trump administration is spending enough money to prepare the country, especially because the CDC has struggled to expand the number of states that can test people for the virus. Other key concerns are the storage of masks and other protective equipment for health workers, and the development of a vaccine or treatment.

Health officials have depleted the initial $ 105 million in emergency funds and have been looking for dollars elsewhere.

Earlier this week, Trump requested $ 2.5 billion from Congress to fight the virus. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York responded with a proposal of $ 8.5 billion. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he expects the chamber to adopt financing legislation within the next two weeks.

The specialists Mario Picone, Dilip Patel and Glenn Carrel, from left to right, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The actions of the USA. UU. They fell at noon on Tuesday, a day after the biggest market crash in two years, as traders fear that the spread of the coronavirus threatens global economic growth (Richard Drew / AP Photo)

Trump told reporters he was willing to spend "whatever is appropriate."

Trump repeatedly compared the new virus with the flu, which kills tens of thousands of people every year. On Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Trump was "right,quot; to advise people to take preventive measures against the coronavirus similar to those of the flu, but added that COVID-19 did not It is influenza and with the right measures it can be contained.

The new coronavirus has killed more than 2,700 people, mostly in China and none in the United States, but scientists still do not understand who is at greater risk or what the death rate is. There are more than a dozen confirmed cases in the US. UU., In addition to 45 cases among people repatriated to the country.

Without a vaccine, Schuchat of the CDC advised people to follow the "tried and true, not very exciting,quot;, but important precautions: washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home when you are sick.

A day earlier, another CDC official, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, was even more direct, and told Americans to prepare for some of the same steps that occurred during the 2009 flu pandemic, such as the closure of schools. "It's not so much about whether this will happen anymore, but rather about when exactly this will happen and how many people in this country will have a serious illness," he said.

The chief head of infectious diseases of the National Institutes of Health warned that a vaccine will not be ready for widespread use for a year or more. But Dr. Anthony Fauci said that even if the virus decreases soon, it is "quite conceivable,quot; that it can "come back and recycle next year." By then, he said, "we hope to have a vaccine."

Democrats criticize Trump's response and Pence's appointment

Democrats rushed to continue criticizing Trump's response to the outbreak. The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, described her on Wednesday as "opaque and chaotic."

"The Trump Administration left vacant critical positions in charge of pandemic management in the National Security Council and the Department of Homeland Security," he said in a statement.

"The Trump Budget demanded to cut almost $ 700 million from the Centers for Disease Control," he added. "And even now, the Administration continues to devalue the health security of Americans by looting funds from other vital public health needs."

Democratic representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the National Security Committee of the House of Representatives, criticized Trump de Pence's appointment as the officer to lead the response.

Putting Pence, "someone with no public health experience in charge of the response will not instill confidence in the American people and raise questions about the administration's ability to coordinate an effective response to a complex public health threat."

President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the president's coronavirus working group speaks during a press conference in the White House's Brady press room (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo)

During his time as governor of Indiana, Pence faced criticism for his response to a public health crisis in the southern part of the state.

In 2015, Scott County saw the number of people infected with HIV skyrocket, with almost 200 people testing positive for the virus in a period of months. Indiana law at that time prohibited the exchange of needles, exacerbating the outbreak, which primarily infected intravenous users of the Opana analgesic.

Pence had long opposed the needle exchange, but was eventually persuaded to issue an executive order that would allow one in Scott County. Despite his own doubts (Pence said he did not support the exchanges as a "drug policy,quot;), he signed a law that allows the state government to approve them on a case-by-case basis.

Trump criticized in 2014 the appointment of then President Barack Obama of Ron Klain to oversee the US response to the Ebola outbreak.

"Obama has just named an Ebola Tsar with zero experience in the medical area and zero experience in infectious disease control," Trump tweeted at the time. "A TOTAL Prank!"