US Air Force award contract UU. To Sierra Nevada for two new light attack aircraft – Defense Blog

The spacecraft builder Sierra Nevada Corporation received a $ 128.9 million order on Wednesday to deliver light attack aircraft to the US Air Force. UU.

The contract, announced by the Department of Defense, provides for two light attack aircraft with the support and savings of the associated contractor.

Work will be done in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by August 23, 2024.

Designed to operate at high temperatures and in extremely rugged terrain, the light attack aircraft is a highly maneuverable fourth generation weapon system capable of delivering precision guided ammunition.

The light attack effort supports the US defense strategy to counter violent extremism on a global scale, along with allies and partners. A light attack capability could maintain competition in irregular warfare, maximize financial investment capacity and take advantage of existing innovative technologies. A light attack aircraft option not only offers additional value and flexibility, but also accelerates the modernization of current and potential associated forces that do not require advanced fighter jets.