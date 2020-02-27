UN demands & # 39; unrestricted access & # 39; for a visit to the Uighur region of China | China news

%MINIFYHTML11452f790a7627bbaaee3d47dc7ad61d11% %MINIFYHTML11452f790a7627bbaaee3d47dc7ad61d12%

A team that prepares for the possible visit of the head of human rights of the United Nations, Michelle Bachelet, to the Chinese region of Xinjiang, a Muslim majority and heavily controlled this year, should receive "unlimited access," he said Thursday.

"We will seek to analyze in depth the situation of human rights in China, including the situation of members of the Uighur minority," he said, addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Bachelet thanked China's invitation to tour the region, but added: "We will continue to request unrestricted access for an advanced team in preparation for this proposed visit."

China has been criticized internationally for its treatment of the Uyghurs, with activists and witnesses saying they are trying to forcefully integrate the mostly Muslim ethnic group and strip them of their Islamic heritage.

Beijing described the internment camps, in which it is estimated that one million Uighurs and other Turkish ethnic minorities, mostly Muslim, have been held as educational.

China's UN ambassador Chen Xu on Wednesday rejected allegations of abuse as "unacceptable,quot; and said there had been "economic, social and human rights progress in Xinjiang."

"We look forward to the visit of High Commissioner Ms. Bachelet to China, including Xinjiang this year, and we are working closely with her office on the detailed arrangements for her visit," he said.

Bachelet requested permission from Beijing in December 2018 to carry out a research mission in Xinjiang.

Beijing previously said it would welcome UN officials to Xinjiang on the condition that they stay out of the country's internal affairs.

The UN chief of rights generally only conducts national visits as long as the host government offers guarantees on certain conditions, including unrestricted access to key sites and the right to speak with activists.