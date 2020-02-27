LONDON – Environmental opponents of a plan to build a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport won a potentially decisive victory on Thursday after the Court of Appeals ruled that the project was illegal because it violated Britain's commitments to the change climate.

The decision was a great victory for environmental groups and was one of the first legal decisions to invoke climate-related problems as grounds for demolishing an important infrastructure project. The court said the track could put Britain at odds with the commitments it made under the 2016 Paris climate agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

On Thursday, Heathrow said he planned to appeal the court's decision, and its executive director, John Holland-Kaye, said: "Let's be clear, there is no Heathrow expansion, there is no global Britain."

Secretary of Transportation Grant Shapps said on twitter that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not appeal the sentence, "since our manifesto makes clear #Heathrow the expansion will be led by the industry. "But it was not immediately clear what that would mean for the Very debated track.