UK Court blocks Heathrow airport expansion for environmental reasons

LONDON – Environmental opponents of a plan to build a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport won a potentially decisive victory on Thursday after the Court of Appeals ruled that the project was illegal because it violated Britain's commitments to the change climate.
The decision was a great victory for environmental groups and was one of the first legal decisions to invoke climate-related problems as grounds for demolishing an important infrastructure project. The court said the track could put Britain at odds with the commitments it made under the 2016 Paris climate agreement to reduce carbon emissions.
On Thursday, Heathrow said he planned to appeal the court's decision, and its executive director, John Holland-Kaye, said: "Let's be clear, there is no Heathrow expansion, there is no global Britain."
Secretary of Transportation Grant Shapps said on twitter that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not appeal the sentence, "since our manifesto makes clear #Heathrow the expansion will be led by the industry. "But it was not immediately clear what that would mean for the Very debated track.
At a minimum, the court ruling will delay construction indefinitely, prolonging a battle on the track that has been unleashed for years. The $ 18 billion project would allow some 700 more planes a day to use Heathrow, but would increase carbon dioxide emissions from the airport.
Johnson, whose parliamentary constituency encompasses cities and towns that are close to the airport, which is located about 22 miles west of central London, has strictly opposed the expansion plan in the past.
In 2015, while I was mayor of London, he promised the constituents: "I will sleep with you in front of those excavators and stop the construction of that third track."
Around 80 million passengers a year travel through Heathrow, one of the busiest airports in the world, and traffic is already running out of capacity.
The defenders of the third runway argue that it is necessary to compete with other major European airports, such as Charles de Gaulle in Paris, Schiphol in Amsterdam and Frankfurt in Germany.
The decision is the last turn in a battle that has bothered Britain's two main political parties. The Labor Party government of Prime Minister Gordon Brown gave the green light to the project for the first time in 2009. His conservative successor, David Cameron, reversed the course, supporting the project. The conservative government of Prime Minister Theresa May resurrected the plan in 2015.
The ruling is a great victory for Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London and a member of the opposition Labor Party, who campaigned against the catwalk.
"Today's trial is a great victory for all Londoners passionate about addressing the weather emergency and cleaning our air." Mr. Khan said on Twitter.
