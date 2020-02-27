UC Davis infectious disease expert says the coronavirus "is out there in the community,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML639a961ee7940a71de2f9732fde7c61a11% %MINIFYHTML639a961ee7940a71de2f9732fde7c61a12%

The UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento announced on Wednesday night that it was treating a patient from nearby Solano County who had a confirmed case of coronavirus.

While health officials have been warning for weeks that there will probably be cases contracted within the United States, the 59 previous cases that have been treated so far in the country have a clear link to travel to or from China or the Diamond Princess cruise . The UC Davis case, initially, seems to have no link with any.

"There are probably other cases in the community that we don't know," said Dr. Dean Blumberg, an infectious disease expert at UC Davis.

He believes that this patient becomes ill means that the disease may be spreading in the Bay Area.

"We have other cases that are currently circulating in the community and anyone can get it," he said.

The announcement of the most recent case of the disease caused a blockage in the communities of Northern California and also shook Wall Street. Before the opening bell, Dow's futures predicted an immediate drop of more than 300 points. Uncertainty about the impact of the disease on business had already reduced the Dow by more than 2,000 points in the previous three days.

In a memo to their employees, UC Davis administrators said the patient had been treated for several days before being tested for the coronavirus COVID-19 strain.

"This patient was transferred to us from another hospital in Northern California on Wednesday, February 19," the email said. "When the patient arrived, the patient had already been intubated, was on a ventilator and received orders of protection against drops due to an undiagnosed and suspected viral condition."

“Since the patient did not meet the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not administered immediately. UC Davis Health does not control the testing process, ”the note continued.

On Sunday, the patient was transferred to isolation.

"This is not the first patient with COVID-19 that we have treated, and due to the precautions we have taken since the arrival of this patient, we believe there has been a minimal potential for exposure here at the UC Davis Medical Center," he said. The memo. personal.

However, the medical center was asking a group of health workers who might have been exposed to the patient to stay in their home and put in quarantine.

"As when a health worker has a small chance of exposure to other diseases, such as tuberculosis or whooping cough, we are following the CDC standard protocols to determine exposure and surveillance," the memo reads. . "So, as a precaution, to ensure the health and safety of our employees, we are asking a small number of employees to stay at home and control their temperature."

On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump made a rare appearance in the White House meeting room to announce that Vice President Mike Pence will lead the task force on the country's cornona virus.

"Because of everything we've done, the risk to the American people is still very low," the president said.

A senior White House official told Up News Info that the president is taking over messages to prevent the stock market from falling, as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus have severely affected world markets in recent days. .

Since Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped more than 2,000 points. Dow futures fell 53 points, indicating a loss of 74 points that will start Thursday's opening bell.

Health experts question whether minimizing risk is the right approach to take with a virus that has spread so quickly in other countries.

“No one here has been exposed to that. That means we are all susceptible to it. That means that if you have a significant exposure, we will get infected. There really isn't a question of that, "Blumberg said.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, Sonoma County health officials confirmed that a case of coronavirus was being treated at a county hospital after being transported from Travis AFB on Monday night.

Three other new evacuees of Diamond Cruise were also monitored after being diagnosed with the disease. They were treated in Contra Costa County due to the lack of space in the facilities closest to the base that can adequately isolate them to minimize the risk of virus spread.

Although all three patients tested positive for COVID-19, they did not begin to show symptoms of the virus, such as fever and shortness of breath. However, the CDC's agreement with the Department of Defense requires that any positive evacuee be transferred from the base.

"The health system in our county is prepared to handle COVID-19," said Dr. Chris Farnitano of Contra Costa Health Services. "We have been working with our hospital partners to follow safety protocols to keep patients and health workers safe and minimize the risk of spreading the virus in Contra Costa."

The addition of the four new cases among Diamond Princess passengers evacuated to Travis brings the national case count to a total of 60.

CDC officials also announced Tuesday that COVID-19 was approaching becoming an official pandemic.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said it is not about itself, but when the new virus will spread in the US. UU. And how many Americans will have a serious illness.

Other Coronavirus developments Early Thursday: