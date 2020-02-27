Uber's latest update makes it easier than ever to find its driver: BGR

%MINIFYHTML213f8f82dfcc48fd86aeb3ed9284640c11% %MINIFYHTML213f8f82dfcc48fd86aeb3ed9284640c12%

Uber never expects much between updates, and on Thursday, the company announced two new features that should make life easier for both drivers and drivers. In fact, I was surprised that the first one was not part of the application, but Uber is preparing a translation tool that will allow you and your driver to instantly translate a pre-generated phrase or a personalized message from each other with just one touch. in the chat

Previously, if a driver sent a message to a driver, it would appear in the driver's preferred language, regardless of the driver's preferred language in the application. Once the update is implemented, both parties will have the option to press the "Translate,quot; button to view the message in the language they choose.

%MINIFYHTML213f8f82dfcc48fd86aeb3ed9284640c13% %MINIFYHTML213f8f82dfcc48fd86aeb3ed9284640c14%

The second part of the update is an updated interface that should make the meeting with your controller even easier. From now on, when you confirm a trip, you will see a new ticker at the bottom of the screen that will tell you when your driver is on the road, exactly how long it will take until they arrive, where you should go. to know them, and even if there is a lot of traffic on the route the driver is taking.

%MINIFYHTML213f8f82dfcc48fd86aeb3ed9284640c15% %MINIFYHTML213f8f82dfcc48fd86aeb3ed9284640c16%

Most of this information was already present on the screen before the last update, but now Uber has organized it to facilitate its search and reading. "If you think about the information that a cyclist consumes in the application, the map begins the experience: we create it so that your eyes start at your collection point (where?) Near the top of the screen, go down to the update of the state of the trip What is going on?), and ends with more concrete details (context) at the bottom, "said Selwyn Kancharla, senior product designer at Uber, to Fast company.

The update also includes a new link to written instructions that will tell you how to contact your driver if you are in a public space such as an airport or an event venue, up to the exact door from which you must leave. All these combined additions should improve the user experience immensely once the update arrives.

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future Publishing / Shutterstock