U.S. Marine Corps UU. Order additional amphibious combat vehicles – Defense Blog

The U.S. Marine Corps UU. You have placed an order for 10 26 additional amphibious combat vehicles (LCAs) in the initial low-index (LRIP) production phase of the program.

US defense contractor BAE Systems said Wednesday it had received an order of $ 113.5 million to deliver additional ACVs to the .S. Marine Corps This prize raises the total number of vehicle orders for the LCA to 116, and brings the program closer to full-rate production.

The LCA is a highly mobile, survival and adaptable platform for fast ship-to-shore operations and provides greater combat power to the battlefield. BAE Systems has been in low-rate production since 2018 in the personnel transport variant in the ACV family, which is expected to consist of additional variants that include command and control, 30 mm medium-sized turret and recovery versions.

"The LCA provides the most surviving and mobile amphibious vehicle to the U.S. Marine Corps. For supporting the ability of fighters to successfully execute their unique expeditionary missions," said John Swift, director of amphibious programs at BAE Systems. "This award further demonstrates our commitment to that mission, is an important milestone for the program and represents an important step towards full speed production."

The BAE Systems team and the US Marine Corps. UU. They have made significant progress to achieve full-speed production, including the successful completion of the Logistics Demonstration as a critical facilitator for the program to pass the Test and initial operational evaluation (IOT & E) with US Marine trained maintainers. This and other important milestones, such as operator training and additional tests, will be done before full speed production.

The Marine Corps selected BAE Systems along with its teammate Iveco Defense Vehicles for the ACV program to replace its inherited fleet of amphibious assault vehicles, which have been in service for decades and were also built by BAE Systems.

The LCA will come in four different variants derived from the armored personnel carrier base. There is a recovery variant, a command and control variant, and an armed variant to attack enemy armored vehicles. Each ACV is equipped with eight wheels instead of the tracks originally in the AAV.

The LCA works through high waves, crosses trenches and trucks on sloping terrain. ACV's important protection assets make it resistant to direct attacks and allow it to operate with degraded mobility in a constantly changing battle environment. The vehicle has enough lethality to provide precise fire support to the infantry, either stationary or moving.

The LCA also has a unique V-shaped bottom to deflect the explosion of improvised explosive devices. Since IEDs were the deadliest weapons used against AAVs, the new ACV was designed to receive an explosion of an IED, continue the mission and take the Marines home safely.