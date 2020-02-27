Tyler Perry's nephew, Gavin Porter, commits suicide in jail

Gavin Porter, Tyler Perry's nephew, killed himself in jail while in police custody, a new BET report revealed. Johnny Gunter, a spokesman for the Union Parish Office, told Monroe Louisiana KNOE reporters that authorities found the 26-year-old around 8:30 Tuesday night.

The local newspaper, The News-Star, said that after Parish fought with other inmates, he was transferred to a different cell. At the moment, the police do not believe there has been foul play. In April 2017, Porter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

His very serious legal problems began for the first time in October 2016, when Porter was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of his own father, Gary Wane Porter. Currently, police are investigating the man's death, but for now, his body has been sent to Little Rock, Arkansas for an autopsy.

So far, Mr. Perry has not spoken publicly about the death of his nephew. The filmmaker appeared in the media headlines earlier this week for his alleged support for Snoop Dogg over the Gayle King-Kobe Bryant controversy.

Bridget Hill reported on February 26 that Snoop Dogg appeared in the Facebook series Lives, Red Table Talk, presented by Jada Smith and his family, and explained that he regretted how his emotions seized him when he turned to his IG account to criticize Gayle King for discussing the Kobe Bryant rape case.

However, the notorious rapper claimed that Tyler Perry and some other famous men approached him and explained that they supported him no matter what, but felt he did the wrong thing.

The performer claimed that Van Jones, Tyler Perry and P. Diddy called him on the phone to send messages of support, but ultimately, each man said that Snoop Dogg's words on social media were a bad idea.

Interestingly, possibly because Snoop Dogg also wrote, "FreeCosby,quot; at the end of his message on social media, Cosby yelled at him from jail. According to reports, the convicted sexual abuser praised Snoop Dogg for defending black men.



