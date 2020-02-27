Tyler Perry requests a nephew's second autopsy to determine if it was murder or suicide

WENN / Instar

The star and director of the movie series & # 39; Madea & # 39; confirms that he has hired pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to further investigate the death of his nephew Gavin Porter in prison.

Up News Info –

Tyler perry He is taking matters into his own hands to find answers to the death of his nephew. The 50-year-old actor / director / writer has hired a famous forensic pathologist to perform a second autopsy on his nephew Gavin Porter, who reportedly killed himself in jail.

Gavin, 26, was serving 20 years in prison for shooting and killing his father in front of his mother, Tyler's sister, in 2016. While the initial investigation suggested that he killed himself by hanging in his cell Tuesday night. February 25, his family is not convinced that he has committed suicide.

%MINIFYHTML9708f5b7219ef392100dde74bc493c8a11% %MINIFYHTML9708f5b7219ef392100dde74bc493c8a12%

On Thursday, February 27, Tyler visited his Instagram page to announce that he had taken steps to determine if his nephew's death was a murder or suicide. "Three days ago, I received the horrible news that he allegedly committed suicide in prison," he said of his nephew. "I say allegedly because, unfortunately, our criminal justice system and prisons have been notorious for cover-ups and / or for being wrong."

"With that in mind, I have hired Dr. Michael Baden to do a second autopsy, and we look forward to the results soon," he confirmed. "I want to make it clear that we are not a family of conspiracy theorists, and we want to believe that there was no foul play, as the sheriff has publicly stated."

<br />

A representative of the Union Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Tyler's request for a second autopsy and said in a statement to TMZ: "There is an active investigation at the request of the prison. We are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy. The investigation initial does not suspect foul play. We are also conducting an investigation into the fight that happened before and Porter's involvement in that incident. "

The statement continues: "We respect the right of the family to request that another autopsy be performed. This is not an unusual request. We continue our investigation and await the results of the autopsy."

Gavin was reportedly placed in solitary confinement after fighting with another inmate over the weekend before his death, which led to suspicion of the family.