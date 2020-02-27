Tyler Perry hires a coroner to perform a second autopsy on a nephew who allegedly committed suicide in prison

Tyler Perry wants to look beyond the death of his nephew, who allegedly hanged himself in prison, since he considers his death to be suspicious.

Tyler has hired a famous coroner to do another autopsy on his nephew, Gavin Porter, 26, who turned 20 for shooting and killing his father in front of his mother (Tyler's sister). Gavin was found Tuesday night hanging in his cell on a sheet, according to TMZ.

One of the reasons Tyler suspects his nephew's death is because Gavin fought with another inmate last weekend and was then placed in isolation.

"Call me naive, but it was my hope that after serving your time, and really reflecting and showing much regret and asking God for forgiveness, I could have come to work for me, joining all the other former inmates who work for me and change their life as they have done, "Tyler told TMZ. "But that day will never come."

Tyler said he has hired Dr. Michael Baden, a famous pathologist who has been involved in numerous cases, including that of former President John F. Kennedy, O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein.

"I want to make it clear that we are not a family of conspiracy theorists and we want to believe that there was no foul play as the sheriff said publicly," Tyler said about why he wanted the second autopsy performed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler Perry's family right now.