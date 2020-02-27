Two Turkish soldiers killed while Syrian rebels recover key city | news from Syria

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others were injured in an air raid in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, when Syrian rebels backed by Turkey regained a key city during intense fighting.

Hours after the seizure of Saraqeb, the Syrian government forces launched a great counterattack.

The reconquest of Saraqeb on the road is a setback for the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who have made significant progress in a week-long campaign backed by Russia in the last rebel stronghold in Idlib province.

The latest casualties raised the number of Turkish security personnel killed during the Russian-backed Syrian government offensive in Idlib this month to 19. In recent weeks, Turkey sent thousands of soldiers to the province.

Syrian rebels backed by Turkey said Thursday they regained the strategic city, the first significant setback for the Syrian army operation that has made rapid progress.

From inside Saraqeb, activist Taher al-Omar said the city was now under opposition control. He posted a video with a fighter saying that government forces "fled like rats."

Three weeks ago, opposition fighters lost the key northwest city at the crossroads of two main roads following the rapid progress of Syrian forces. in his attempt to retake Idlib.

"The city of Saraqeb has completely liberated itself from the Assad gangs," Naji al-Mustafa, spokesman for a coalition of rebel factions backed by Turkey, the National Liberation Front, said in a statement.

The Syrian state news agency, SANA, acknowledged that there were "fierce clashes,quot; between the army and the "terrorist groups on the Saraqeb front."

State media reported intense clashes near Saraqeb, saying the rebels sent suicide car bombs and Turkish forces bombed the area. He said a small group of insurgents came to the road to perform a "propaganda stunt," adding that "Syrian troops are dealing with them."

Hashem Alhelbarra of Al Jazeera, reporting from Hatay, Turkey, said it remained to be seen if opposition fighters could keep the city.

"The Syrian army and the Russian army are now mounting a counteroffensive, striking rebel positions and trying to maintain their advance. It will be extremely difficult for the rebels to continue their control of Saraqeb in the context of air attacks by Russian and Syrian forces," he said.

Damascus, backed by Russian airstrikes and Iranian armed groups, launched the offensive to recover the last rebel stronghold of Idlib.

Nearly one million people have been forced to flee their homes since December in the largest displacement since the civil war broke out in Syria almost nine years ago.

Attacks against Turkish forces have caused severe tensions between the key ally of the Syrian government, Russia and Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again promised on Wednesday to launch a major military operation to push back Syrian forces if they did not withdraw behind Turkey-controlled areas at the end of February.

Ibrahim al-Idlibi, an opposition figure in contact with combatants on the ground, said that the seizure of the city was key for the rebels, who in recent days lost a chain of significant territory in the southern province of Idlib and the highlands of Jabal al-Zawiya.

"The rebels completed their control of Saraqeb this morning after having advanced from several fronts. This eases the pressure after recent advances by the Syrian army," Idlibi said.

Saraqeb links the capital, Damascus, and its second largest city, Aleppo, as well as another highway west to the Mediterranean.

Recovering the M5 motorway from opposition fighters marked a great gain for al-Assad forces, as they restored state control over the route between the two largest cities in Syria for the first time in years of conflict.

Opening the main highways to revive a shattered war economy has been a key objective of the campaign.

"The opposition has now cut the roads and brought the regime to the starting point," said the Syrian opposition defector, General Ahmad Rahhal.

The advance of the opposition in Saraqeb is ahead of the deadline of the end of February set by Erdogan for al-Assad forces to withdraw from the territory that Turkey says is part of a buffer zone agreed with Russia.

The UK-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported on Thursday that Russian-backed government forces had taken full control of the southern province of Idlib after a series of advances against the rebels.

Syrian forces have taken over 60 towns and villages in southern Idlib and the adjacent Hama province in the past three days, the Syrian Observatory said, adding More than 60 fighters were killed on both sides since Wednesday.

Russian diplomats and military officials planned to hold a second round of negotiations with their Turkish counterparts on Thursday.

Ankara has sent thousands of troops and trucks loaded with equipment to northwestern Syria across its border to support the rebels and establish new military posts.