Trump's plan supports Israeli settlements. So why are settlers unhappy?

%MINIFYHTMLd1c08cef1172ee319741eff0f344a23e11% %MINIFYHTMLd1c08cef1172ee319741eff0f344a23e12%

Ora Tubi, 44, a Yitzhar resident who runs spiritual workshops for women and sells health products, said her family in central Israel does not visit much because they already fear the trip to the West Bank. Her 10-year-old daughter recites a special prayer every night she composed, Tubi said, because she once heard of a settler girl who had been murdered in her bed.

Historically, he said, he believes that Palestinians are "invited,quot;, but that "good guests,quot;, those prepared to accept settlements peacefully, should be treated well.

%MINIFYHTMLd1c08cef1172ee319741eff0f344a23e13% %MINIFYHTMLd1c08cef1172ee319741eff0f344a23e14%

Itamar, another possible settlement enclave southeast of Nablus, has had its share of bloodshed. Their vulnerability was exposed in 2011 when two Palestinian teenagers from a nearby town got into a house and stabbed five members of the Fogel family in their beds, including a 3-month-old baby. At least 20 residents have died in attacks since the settlement was established in 1984.

%MINIFYHTMLd1c08cef1172ee319741eff0f344a23e15% %MINIFYHTMLd1c08cef1172ee319741eff0f344a23e16%

Moshe and Leah Goldsmith, both voters of 56 and Yamina, were among the first families to move. Born and raised in Brooklyn, the window of their living room overlooks Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal, the mountains that frame Nablus where, according to the Bible, the Israelites gave blessings and curses.

"Any plan with a mention of a Palestinian state is a tragedy," Goldsmith said. "We want peace, but we are not willing to commit suicide and we will never agree on something like that, renouncing our homeland."

Mrs. Goldsmith described the Jews here as a "stiff-necked people," borrowing a biblical phrase for stubbornness, and said they would not go anywhere.

Itamar was only growing, he said, and life had become easier, with two new shopping centers open in nearby Ariel in the past 18 months.