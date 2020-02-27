Trump touches Pence to lead the response to the coronavirus in the United States

President Trump announced at a press conference Wednesday night that he will place Vice President Mike Pence in charge of efforts to address the coronavirus, as the administration seeks to reassure the public and the markets amid the global outbreak of coronavirus. The president, speaking only for the second time from the press room of the White House, tried to instill confidence that his administration is leading the health epidemic.

Speaking to reporters, flanked by Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services at Pence, and other officials in his coronavirus task force, the president said the risk to the Americans of the virus is "very low," even when The Centers for Disease Control warns Americans that preparing for disruptions to their normal lives and the spread of the virus is a matter of yes, not when. Trump seemed to disagree with that assessment.

"I don't think it's inevitable. It probably will. It probably will. It could be at a very small level or it could be at a larger level. Whatever happens, we are fully prepared," the president told reporters.

Minutes after the president finished his press conference, the CDC announced a confirmed case of the virus in California in someone "who reportedly had no relevant history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19," the official name of the virus that experts believe originated in China.

President Trump holds a press conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the COVID-19 outbreak in the White House on February 26, 2020. Getty



Azar remains the head of the president's coronavirus workforce, but Pence said the administration will add personnel to the White House to address the outbreak and work closely with Congress to address the situation.

Democrats and some Republicans suggest that the $ 2.5 billion in funds that the president requested from Congress is not enough. Trump, who said $ 2.5 billion is a "lot," said his administration is willing to spend "whatever is appropriate,quot; to address the outbreak.

Part of that funding will go to the development of a vaccine, which is still missing for at least 12 to 18 months, the director of the National Institutes of Health, Andrew Fauci, told reporters. The senators had offered similar estimates after an information session at Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

"We cannot rely on a vaccine in the next few months to a year," Fauci said.

Earlier in the day, Azar said in a congressional briefing that he could not guarantee price controls when a vaccine was developed, which raised concerns about affordability even when a vaccine is available to the general public.

When the president was asked, he said schools should be preparing for the spread of the virus.

Trump blamed the media and the Democrats for fueling the panic, as the actions suffered heavy losses for three days for fear of the impact of the virus. Pelosi criticized the president's response to the virus as disappointing, and Trump took the opportunity Wednesday night to answer the speaker, calling her incompetent and suggesting that he is not able to administer his own district.

"She is trying to create a panic, and there is no reason to panic," Trump said.

Trump seemed to express confidence in Chinese President Xi, saying that the Chinese leader is working "very hard,quot; to fight the outbreak. The president's senior officials themselves, such as economic adviser Larry Kudlow, have said they don't believe that China is being transparent enough with their information, and is blocking the entry of US health officials into the country.

The president highlighted his administration's efforts to evaluate people who come from high-risk areas and the temporary ban on non-citizens who come to the United States from China. That action, Trump said, is critical.

"If I hadn't made the decision from the beginning of not taking people from a certain area, we wouldn't be talking this way," Trump said. "We would be talking about many more infected people. I took a lot of heat. Some people called me racist because I made a decision so early. And we had never done that as a country before, much less early. So, it was a bold decision. It turned out to be a good one. decision. "

The administration has been inconsistent in its statements about the virus, which began last year in China. There are now tens of thousands of cases worldwide and a few in the United States.

Information about the virus from the administration has sometimes been inconsistent.

Kudlow said on CNBC Tuesday that "we have contained this … I will not say airtight, but quite close to the airtight." And the interim secretary of National Security, Chad Wolf, was caught making inaccurate statements about the coronavirus during a hearing on Tuesday.

In Capitol Hill, both Democrats and Republicans have expressed frustration with administration officials over the inconsistencies in the information they are providing. Republican Senator John Kennedy became irritable with Wolf, who incorrectly stated what the coronavirus mortality rate is, compared to the flu virus. Wolf also stated that the United States is "several months,quot; from a coronavirus vaccine, but the CDC said the deadline is closer to 12 to 18 months.

"You are head of National Security, sir. Your job is to keep us safe," Kennedy told Wolf after he could not answer how many cases of coronavirus are expected in the United States.