Tristan Thompson's baby mom Jordan Craig receives a sweet kiss from her son, the prince, on holiday photos

Jordan Craig has decided to delight fans with a series of stunning photos that were taken while on vacation with his son, Prince.

Tristan Thompson's baby mom currently lives her best life while in Jamaica, and decided to share some photos where she has fun with her son while traveling in a water taxi on the river.

In the photo, the model wears an impressive black swimsuit, a red cloak and Chanel sandals.

Many turned to social networks to praise the mother and son.

One person said: "Improvised boat made with bamboos … sail while enjoying beautiful nature scenes … you should come to try it,quot;.

Another follower said: "Omiigaaahh, 😍 😍 you look so cute!" Meet neeeext lol 😍😍 He's so handsome. I love how you include it in everything.

This social media user said: “Baby Prince, I'm glad to see your tb. We look forward to your current. Handsome prince. It's so bombing that "Hole could never."

A fourth commentator said: "She is so pretty and without problems." No one is worried about Tristan except Khloe. That's your problem now🤷🏽‍♀️ Meanwhile, I'm going in and out with casual business clothes. "

Jordan was pregnant with Prince when she and Tristan separated, and began dating Khloe Kardashian, and many fans have been criticizing the television star for being a home destroyer.

Khloe has been fighting.

She said in a post: “I met Tristan because I CHOOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going to some appointments, Tristan told me that he had an ex who was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant to continue dating or start a relationship. He begged me that the relationship was over long before we met. He made me talk to his most intimate circle. He showed me physical evidence (correspondence between the two) and made me call his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business partners and even his mother told me, and his ex separated before we met. ”

She added: “This is my truth! The truth that I believe and trust. If for some reason this is NOT the truth, I regret so much and completely that TRISTAN and his inner circle lie in something like this!

Jordan is living his best life.



