Trial date set for Lori Loughlin in the university bribery scandal while lawyers say new evidence clears her of her misbehavior – Up News Info Los Angeles

– On Thursday a trial date was set for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli in the case of admissions bribery in which they are accused of paying half a million dollars to take their two daughters to the USC as false recruits sports. It occurred when the couple's lawyers accused prosecutors of retaining evidence and misconduct.

A judge at the federal court in Boston set a date on October 5 for the trial of Loughlin, 55, and her husband of 56 years.

They are accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes to Newport Beach businessman Rick Singer, so that their two daughters enter the USC as members of the crew team, even though neither of them had rowed.

The hearing came a day after the couple's defense attorneys presented legal documents based on the new evidence they received from prosecutors this week, which they argued reinforces the couple’s claim that they believed their payments were legitimate donations. to USC, no bribes.

"This late discovery … is devastating in the case of the government and demonstrates that the government has been incorrectly retaining central exculpatory information, using an effort to win at all costs instead of following its obligation to make justice, "defense attorney Sean Berkowtiz wrote, according to Up News Info Boston.

Prosecutors delivered notes from Singer's iPhone, defense lawyers said. Singer says in the notes that the FBI agents yelled at him and told him to lie for the parents to say things on recorded phone calls that could be used against him.

The lawyers also say that Singer's notes indicate that the FBI agents told him to lie saying that he told the parents who participated in the so-called "side door,quot; scheme that the payments were bribes, not legitimate donations.

“Strong and abrasive call with agents. They keep asking me to tell a liar and not repeat what I told my clients about where the money was going, the program and not the coach, and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment, "Singer wrote, according With the presentation.

Singer's notes were not given to the defense until this week because the government believed they were privileged and did not review them after discovering them in October 2018, prosecutors say.

"It gives the defense some ammunition to say that, in fact, Loughlin and others did not really agree that it was a bribe," Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson told CBS2.

The lawyers urged the judge to delay the setting of trial dates in light of the new evidence. However, the judge said the cases should be resolved quickly and ordered the defense lawyers to file any motion to dismiss the case before March 13.

Berkowtiz said in a court presentation on Thursday that prosecutors' explanation of not delivering evidence before is "false." He accused the government of "heinous accusatory misconduct."

Deputy federal prosecutor Eric Rosen told the judge that it doesn't matter if Singer called the payments bribes or donations, because it was still an illegal quid pro quo.

"The fact that it was called a donation does not make it legitimate," Rosen said.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors published a copy of a fake resume for the couple's daughter, Olivia Jade, who intends to list her fake achievements in the sport of rowing. In January, prosecutors published a large number of emails and call logs between Giannulli, Loughlin and Singer. The emails revealed how USC was trying to woo one of the daughters, even when prosecutors said the couple was plotting to be admitted as a fake shirt.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to a conspiracy charge to commit postal fraud and honest service postal fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and a conspiracy charge to commit federal program bribery

On March 12, 2019, the FBI accused 50 people, including 35 parents and nine trainers, in a mass bribery scheme in which rich families paid millions to Singer to help their children cheat on standardized tests and bribe to test administrators and university coaches to help get their children in the best universities like UCLA, USC, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

So far, 20 parents, including the "Desperate Housewives,quot; star, Felicity Huffman, who served a 14-day sentence in October, have pleaded guilty to the scandal and 15 of them have been convicted. Another 15, including Loughlin and Giannulli, are fighting the charges.

Earlier this month, Douglas Hodge, 61, a man from Laguna Beach and former CEO of a large investment company, was sentenced to 9 months in prison for paying $ 850,000 in bribes for two of his children to be admitted to the USC and two others in Georgetown as athletic recruits.