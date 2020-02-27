Trapped in the law: when true housewives come to light

Teresa Giudice they caught me
In season 10 final of The true housewives of New Jersey, the Garden State OG faced the knowledge that Danielle Staub He had sold her, revealing that he had prompted her during the amazing moment in the middle of the season when she threw Margaret Josephs& # 39; hair after drinking a drink thrown over his head. And she didn't take it well.
As sister-in-law Melissa Gorga He let her and the entire cast know that Danielle had spilled the beans, Tre seemed to be calculating her best action plan now that the harmful information had been revealed, saying she felt bad, but hoped that the producers had no plans to share The images with the world. The only problem? As Melissa explained: "They will use it." (Images never before seen that supported Danielle's claim had already been transmitted during the penultimate episode of the season.)
Backed against a metaphorical wall, Tre panicked, broke the fourth wall and turned off the camera. Then he threw his drink into the air, almost directly Dolores Cataniathe face, before running out of the party, throwing the value of cups from an entire table in the process. It was wild.
Of course, she is far from being the only Housewife who was ever caught in a lie, exhausted by video and audio capturing on the spot. While we wait to see how Tre defends his actions during the special and explosive reunion, let's take a look at all those who have preceded it.
Phaedra Parks
Throughout the ninth season of The true housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss Y Porsha Williams fought for an incendiary claim that the first and her husband Todd Tucker He had planned to drug the latter so they could have sex with her. Naturally, Kandi wanted to know who in her circle had planted in Porsha's mind that she was an attempted rapist. When he left during the meeting that Phaedra Parks, her best friend, had completely invented the story as a means to bring down Kandi, was a curtain in her friendship and in the time of Phaedra in the program. He was not asked to return for season 10.
Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers
Season 10 of The true housewives of Orange County was dominated by the diagnosis of cancer received by Vicki Gunvalsonthe then boyfriend of Brooks Ayers. Or, more exactly, whether or not it was legitimate. While the rest of the cast worked overtime to get to the truth, it was finally revealed, in E! News, nothing less! That some, if not all, Brooks stories were manufactured wholesale. However, how much the OC OG knew remains a mystery. She maintains that she was also lied to, while there are many who ask for differences.
LeeAnne Locken
LeeAnne Locken it was not easy in recording The true Dallas housewives& # 39; meeting of the fourth season. He not only faced the images that showed how many times he used racial slurs to refer to the new cast member Kary brittingham, but it was even turned off by the host and Mr. Bravo Andy Cohen when he tried to blame the production of his unorthodox wedding, with his gap of one hour between the ceremony and the reception and the complete lack of food at the reception.
Luann de Lesseps
When the ladies of The true housewives of New York City made a girls trip to St. Barts in the fifth season, Luann de Lesseps I was in a relationship with the ex boyfriend Jacques. However, after a wild night of partying, he brought Johnny Depp-like Thomas I returned to the villa and tried to cover it. Unfortunately for her, her phone call in French to make sure that Thomas understood her story was picked up by her microphone and translated for all of America to read. Oops
Michael Darby
While not a housewife, the husband of The true housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby He was caught in the fourth season when a cameraman working on the program imposed a charge of sexual assault on him and accused Michael of "grabbing and touching him,quot; while filming on Monique Samuels& # 39; baby shower in 2018. While the charges against him were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, images of what appeared to be the consequences of the incident were eventually transmitted during a mid-season episode, with audio capturing to the cameraman who repeatedly told Michael "Don & # 39; don't do that!" At the meeting, he stated that he had simply run into the man and claimed that everyone else's claims against him were false. Not many people present seemed to believe him.
Cynthia Bailey
In season 11 of The true housewives of Atlanta, everyone was surprised when I was very pregnant Kenya Moore, who had left the cast after the previous season, appeared in one of the best friends Cynthia BaileyThe events of. Without love lost between them, NeNe leaks more than most. And while Cynthia swore to her other friend, she had no idea that Kenya would be there, but a hot microphone caught her saying beau Mike Hill "I am supposed to act as if I did not know that Kenya would come,quot; did not help his argument. And when they caught her again while the microphone talked to Kandi Burruss out of the camera, saying "I just want to make sure we were on the same page, establishing how Kenya got here," it just made things worse.
Ramona singer
Throughout season 11 of The true housewives of New York City, Ramona singer He was caught by the camera explicitly telling people to exclude his companions from celebrating his birthday, specifically pointing to his lifelong friend Sonja Morganand change the tables at an event she had brought Dorinda Medley as a plus, leaving Dorinda to sit alone with strangers, all while telling the ladies she wasn't to blame. When he faced the meeting with images, he first said: "I didn't realize it was a lie, I'm sorry," before looking for some excuses that nobody else on the couches really believed.
Lisa Vanderpump
We may never know the whole truth about the central drama in season nine of The real housewives of Beverly Hills, whether or not Lisa Vanderpump was responsible for filtering the story about Dorit Kemsley and a dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice to the press, but we know that LVP was caught in at least one lie, since it was referring to the story that definitely drove her away from the show. In the course of a conversation, both denied knowing that Teddy Mellencamp Arroyave He participated in the plot to expose Dorit and then emphatically claimed that he knew once he reminded him that he had sent a text message to Dorit to warn him about Teddy's participation. Oops
Teresa Giudice
In the shocking last episodes of the Royal Housewives of New JerseyTenth season, it was revealed that Teresa Giudice had encouraged Danielle Staub lay hands Margaret Josephs during an amazing and heartbreaking fight at the beginning of the season, and there were images to support the claim. And in the end, when it came to Tre's attention that everything would be revealed, she lost her mind, turned off the camera and ran from the scene. We cannot wait to see how this develops in the meeting.
The true housewives of New Jersey Season 10 meetings begin on Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
