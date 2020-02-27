Trapped in the law: when true housewives come to light

Teresa Giudice they caught me

In season 10 final of The true housewives of New Jersey, the Garden State OG faced the knowledge that Danielle Staub He had sold her, revealing that he had prompted her during the amazing moment in the middle of the season when she threw Margaret Josephs& # 39; hair after drinking a drink thrown over his head. And she didn't take it well.

As sister-in-law Melissa Gorga He let her and the entire cast know that Danielle had spilled the beans, Tre seemed to be calculating her best action plan now that the harmful information had been revealed, saying she felt bad, but hoped that the producers had no plans to share The images with the world. The only problem? As Melissa explained: "They will use it." (Images never before seen that supported Danielle's claim had already been transmitted during the penultimate episode of the season.)

Backed against a metaphorical wall, Tre panicked, broke the fourth wall and turned off the camera. Then he threw his drink into the air, almost directly Dolores Cataniathe face, before running out of the party, throwing the value of cups from an entire table in the process. It was wild.