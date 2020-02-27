Tom Brady's return to the Patriots & # 39; doesn't look good & # 39 ;, they say new rumors, but does it matter right now?

%MINIFYHTML31ab841ddddbb3af0aa1ac049f0a1f4f11% %MINIFYHTML31ab841ddddbb3af0aa1ac049f0a1f4f12%

The free NFL agency in 2020 is still three weeks away, but we all knew that the rumor lighter that the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis would give us some gossip by Tom Brady as the best quarterback ever prepares to go to the open market for the first time. time in his 20 year career.

Whoever had Thursday, February 27 as the day that an avalanche of rumors related to Brady would arrive, claim his prize.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington, who appeared on the "Get Up,quot; morning show on Thursday, said that I would be "stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots", adding that Brady has told people,quot; very close "to him that he is,quot; going the other way. "

Jeff Darlington says that Tom Brady has told people "very close,quot; to him: "I'm going somewhere else." He adds that he would be "stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots." pic.twitter.com/4hRzqPeWhM – Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 27, 2020

Karen Guregian of The Boston Globe added Thursday: "The Patriots have not yet contacted Tom Brady. According to a source, & # 39;it doesn't look good""

And Vic Tafur, of Athletic: "The loud buzz in Indy this week is that Tom Brady will not return to the Patriots. "

At this point, no one should be surprised by the idea of ​​Brady, 42, flirting with other teams in free agency. He renegotiated his contract to expire after 2019 for a reason, and speculation about his future began as soon as New England lost to Tennessee in the wild card round of the playoffs. However, the shocking nature of the scenario persists in part because Brady's decision will have wave effects that alter the league.

Thursday's reports on Brady moving away from the Patriots could be a leverage move by the QB camp. (Although New England coach / general manager Bill Belichick does not seem like one who can retire under the pressure of any influence Brady can create.)

Also, that the Patriots, reportedly, have not contacted Brady, means nothing at this time. According to NFL Media, team owner Robert Kraft feels comfortable letting Brady try free agency. "From what I understand," Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported"Kraft's thinking about this was basically, if the parties came together, if Brady decides that the Patriots were his best option after trying free agency, and if Bill Belichick, who of course is making decisions for New England, if He decides that Brady is his best option at this price, and in the end, after all this after going through everything, it will mean that it should basically be that way.

Ben Volin of The Boston Globe added Thursday: "Belichick dont have much sense by talking with Brady about a possible agreement until he knows what the CBA situation will be. "

So, Thursday's reports at this stage mean little. What we know for sure is that legitimate answers to questions about Brady's future should arrive soon.

If Brady is not on the Patriots list on March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, when the 2020 league year begins, the team will receive a maximum limit charge of $ 13.5 million (signature bonus acceleration). That number will be halved if you re-sign, so New England will need an answer.

The period of legal manipulation of the NFL for future free agents is two days before the start of the league year, so if Brady wants to hear the releases of other teams (no visits), that is his first opportunity to do so within of the league. rules.

"Within the league rules,quot; is key, because as former NFL GM and current Sporting News contributor Jeff Diamond points out, the most important activities in the NFL Combine this week are taking place away from the cameras and reflectors

"Many conversations, legal and illegal according to NFL rules, between general managers with their contract / salary limit often in tow," Diamond writes. "Conversations with agents for free agents that will soon become free players and for players already signed but destined for salary cuts or release … The priorities for GMs are the chats of agents in hotel rooms, bars, restaurants, coffee shops and Indianapolis airways – with greater privacy necessary for illegal discussions about players from other teams that will soon reach the free agency market.

"It is assumed that such negotiations on free external agents will not take place until the period of legal manipulation. It is the most absurd rule of the NFL, since each team constantly breaks it long before the Combined. Things only intensify in Indy. "

And yes, Brady's agent, Don Yee, is in Indianapolis this week.

Unless Brady and the Patriots reach some kind of agreement before March 16, the events of that 48-hour period before the official start of free agency will likely answer the question to which everyone wants the answer: Where Will Brady play in 2020?

Until then, speculation and the war of reports will continue.