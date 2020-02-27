Tom Brady against the headline: who would the Raiders, the Titans, the Giants and others prefer in 2020?

%MINIFYHTML888f2b531efaee2879cf1a0b8c20303c11% %MINIFYHTML888f2b531efaee2879cf1a0b8c20303c12%

Have you ever seen a GOAT in motion?

Make no mistake, Brady is still a baaaaa-d man, and you're probably ready to empty the tank in the twilight of your career. It just doesn't seem that the end of his career reaches the team with which he won six Lombardi trophies.

With the Patriots and Brady playing cat and mouse on subsequent pages, it seems increasingly likely that the three-time All-Pro will end his career away from New England. Of course, that means there are countless teams ready to (supposedly) break the bank to secure TB12 services.

But just because Brady is an option does not mean it is the best option. What happened in New England last season, the Patriots' failure to move beyond the wild card round of the playoffs, was the lack of real weapons and Brady's performance.

If Brady is going to be a bridge or a Band-Aid QB, it will be the best on the market, even at 42. But not all situations are created equally.

Tennessee Titans: Brady or Ryan Tannehill?

Rumor: The Titans are favorites to get Tom Brady, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Tannehill shocked the world in a good way after relieving Marcus Mariota of his initial duties in the middle of the 2019 season. Now Tannehill is a free agent and the Titans remain his best player in the entire league.

The Titans are ready to win now. Defensively, they are among the best in the NFL. While Brady could be a tempting piece, it feels like stability with Tannehill, while giving him a full offseason job as a starter, it would be more valuable for this team than moving to a third starting QB in less than a year. Does anyone know for sure that Brady is an update at this stage of his career?

Brady's situation in Tennessee comes down to one question: is a 43-year-old quarterback a better and safer bet than a 30-year-old quarterback that comes from a professional year? The answer seems simple: until one realizes that waiting for Tannehill to reproduce his successful season is like waiting for Ryan Fitzpatrick to do the same.

There is also the question of cost: if the Titans put everything fully in Tom Terrific, how much money will they have left to pay the Derrick Henry broker, if they choose to re-sign it? (Absolutely they should, as an aside).

Neither situation is perfect for the Titans. But if continuity is important, what is important, at least a little in the NFL, and stability is important, then the Titans should bring Tannehill back to a short-term agreement and see if he can finish what he and Vrabel started in 2019. Tannehill did help them take them to the game for the AFC title after an exceptional season, and eliminated the Patriots led by Brady in the process.

Verdict: Tannehill

Los Angeles Chargers: Brady, Tyrod Taylor or a rookie QB?

Rumor: The Chargers watch over Tom Brady, according to Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports.

The Chargers ended without ceremonies the era of Philip Rivers this offseason because reasons. While the problems of the Chargers are deeper than QB, the facts remain that Rivers is out and LA is in the market for a new call signal.

The Chargers will look for a QB in the 2020 NFL Draft, so regardless of who they choose, a veteran on the list to help Anthony Lynn could alleviate so many problems. Tyrod Taylor is currently employed as team support, and is highly respected in the league as an intelligent and capable QB.

But even if the team is on top of Taylor as a quick fix in QB while the neophyte learns, wouldn't he prefer LA than the QB learn behind Brady? The answer seems obvious.

Verdict: Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brady or Jameis Winston?

Rumor: The Bucs are "a threat,quot; to rob Tom Brady, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Jameis Winston had a season worthy of a Netflix documentary in 2019. He is the first member of the 30 TD-30 INT club in the NFL, which is now officially one thing. (Side note: despite how entertaining it is to watch, it's still important do not go around football, friends)

That said, the Bucs face a really impossible situation: do they sign Winston again and hope Bruce Arians can continue working with him as QB1? Or do they try to sign Brady, who would surely be an improvement on Winston, and squeeze the last piece of football from his bones?

The Bucs were a fun team to watch in 2019 not only for the Winston Banner-and-Hulk act, but also because they were actually solid in Arians' first year as coach. Armed with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, if the Buccaneers didn't have to go through Winston's high-tension act, then they would have won many more games behind the consistent QB game. Consistently good, that is. Not consistently mediocre.

Verdict: Brady

Oakland Raiders: Brady or Derek Carr?

Rumor: The Raiders are ready to chase Brady in free agency, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The moment the clock began to mark the second era of Jon Gruden with the Raiders, he began to mark the era of Derek Carr with the Raiders. Now, with Brady as an option in the open market, it wouldn't be far fetched if the Raiders moved out of Carr and took Brady to the desert.

Gruden has done a good job building something with the Raiders in such a short time, and although Carr hasn't been the problem in Oakland, it won't be the solution in Las Vegas. With the QB in abundance in the 2020 draft, in the free agent market and through trade, the Raiders and Gruden will probably do extensive work on the callers in this offseason. Brady is the one that requires less homework. But if the Raiders take a QB in the first round this year, learning from (or stalking) Brady could work wonders for a rookie.

Brady seems to be the best bet in the short term on Carr. We have seen Carr's floor, and his roof is not much higher. Even after having been the best year of his career, Carr does not seem to be the type of player that elevates those around him. Also, their limit number is huge, so the Raiders could save some money.

A move for Brady would consist of both the final result and winning or losing; filling seats in a new stadium is important, after all. Brady helps sell tickets.

Vegas loves a show, and there is no better show than seeing the best ever.

Verdict: Brady

New York Giants: Brady or Daniel Jones?

Rumor: Don't count the Giants as possible suitors for Tom Brady, by Mike Giardi of the NFL network.

Joe Judge has had an interesting start in his career as a Giants coach. Until Thursday, he had not yet referred to Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley by name to the media, a questionable way to ingratiate himself with his team in 2020.

Even with Daniel Jones' inconsistencies and rotation problems in 2019, it seems short-sighted that Judge calculates (or worse) for Brady. Jones was much more polished than many thought he would leave Duke, and he showed more good than bad (even if it was a small margin) in a lost season. While the Giants had many problems in 2019, Jones was probably 15 or 16 on the list, approximately.

It would be professional suicide for the judge and general manager Dave Gettleman to hook his wagon to an old Brady with the hope that they would run to the playoffs in 2020, which would surely be the expectation. If Brady goes the other way at this stage of his career, it is to start and win, not to play babysitter or mentor. Realistically, the Giants are at least a year away from being considered as wild cards. Brady, even with the knowledge he brings to a QB room and a team in general, would not be enough to accelerate that process.

Jones deservedly took Eli Manning's initial job in 2019, and has earned a leash with a new coach who probably took the job knowing that Jones is the long-term answer.

Verdict: Jones

New England Patriots: Brady or the Field?

Rumor: It's Brady and the Patriots.

While the two tango parties, we have heard for years that the relationship between Brady and Belichick is tenuous at best, with the owner of the Pats, Bob Kraft, completing the strange love triangle of football when engaged in Brady. The trade of the once-future QB Jimmy Garoppolo solidified that line of thinking.

While the Patriots took Jarrett Stidham from Auburn in last year's draft, it seems like it will be more of a backup than a potential stealthy starter.

New England managed in 2019 on two things: a strong defense and strong special teams. The offense was the problem throughout the year, and whether that was due more to an aging Brady or a weak support cast is still being debated.

But what is not under discussion is that Brady's time in New England seems to be running out, or is over. While the defense can remain a strength, there is no guarantee that Brady can defend himself from Father Time for another year on his way to a seventh ring. It didn't work in 2019, so there is little reason to believe it will in 2020.

That is the football business. Sometimes it's time to move on, and if there is anyone who can discover the next era of Patriots football, it's Belichick.

Verdict: Field