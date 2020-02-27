Home Local News Tokyo organizers, government take offensive on virus threat – Up News Info

TOKYO – The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and the Japanese government went on the offensive on Wednesday after an IOC member said the 2020 Games were being threatened by the spread of a viral outbreak, and their fate was probably decided in the next three months.

Tokyo Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto abruptly convened a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to address comments by former Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, Dick Pound, in an interview with The Associated Press.

"Our basic thoughts are that we will continue with the Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled," Muto said, speaking in Japanese. "At the moment, the situation of coronavirus infection is undoubtedly difficult to predict, but we will take steps to ensure that we have safe Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700 worldwide. China has reported 2,715 deaths among 78,064 cases on the continent. Five deaths in Japan have been attributed to the virus.

Pound has been a member of the IOC since 1978, served two terms as vice president, and was the founding president of the World Anti-Doping Agency. He has served 13 years longer than the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach. He also represented Canada as a swimmer in the Olympic Games.

"You could certainly go two months if necessary," Pound told the AP in a telephone interview from his home in Montreal. "In general, it's looking for a cancellation. This is the new war, and you have to face it. In the surroundings, people will have to say," Is this under enough control so we can trust to go to Tokyo or not? "

Pound spoke as a member of rank and not as part of the current leadership of the IOC, but his opinions are often sought in the circles of the IOC.

"That the end of May is the time limit, we have never thought about this or heard such a comment," Muto said. "Then, when we ask about this, we receive an answer saying that this is not the position of the IOC."

The IOC has repeatedly said that the Tokyo Games will go ahead and has said that it is following the advice of the World Health Organization, a United Nations agency.

Japanese virologist Dr. Hitoshi Oshitani, who previously worked for WHO, said last week that he could not predict what the situation would be in five months.

