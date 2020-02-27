Tokyo organizers, government take offensive on virus threat – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML876823e55feae292ba6ff0598b379ff411% %MINIFYHTML876823e55feae292ba6ff0598b379ff412%

TOKYO – The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and the Japanese government went on the offensive on Wednesday after an IOC member said the 2020 Games were being threatened by the spread of a viral outbreak, and their fate was probably decided in the next three months.

Tokyo Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto abruptly convened a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to address comments by former Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, Dick Pound, in an interview with The Associated Press.

"Our basic thoughts are that we will continue with the Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled," Muto said, speaking in Japanese. "At the moment, the situation of coronavirus infection is undoubtedly difficult to predict, but we will take steps to ensure that we have safe Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700 worldwide. China has reported 2,715 deaths among 78,064 cases on the continent. Five deaths in Japan have been attributed to the virus.

Pound has been a member of the IOC since 1978, served two terms as vice president, and was the founding president of the World Anti-Doping Agency. He has served 13 years longer than the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach. He also represented Canada as a swimmer in the Olympic Games.

"You could certainly go two months if necessary," Pound told the AP in a telephone interview from his home in Montreal. "In general, it's looking for a cancellation. This is the new war, and you have to face it. In the surroundings, people will have to say," Is this under enough control so we can trust to go to Tokyo or not? "

Pound spoke as a member of rank and not as part of the current leadership of the IOC, but his opinions are often sought in the circles of the IOC.

"That the end of May is the time limit, we have never thought about this or heard such a comment," Muto said. "Then, when we ask about this, we receive an answer saying that this is not the position of the IOC."

The IOC has repeatedly said that the Tokyo Games will go ahead and has said that it is following the advice of the World Health Organization, a United Nations agency.

Japanese virologist Dr. Hitoshi Oshitani, who previously worked for WHO, said last week that he could not predict what the situation would be in five months.

The Olympics begin on July 24 with 11,000 athletes, followed by the Paralympic Games on August 25 with 4,400 athletes.

The IOC's Australian member, John Coates, who heads the Tokyo inspection team, said the IOC has an emergency fund of approximately $ 1 billion to operate if an Olympiad is canceled.

"The games will not be canceled," Coates said in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. "But if the games were canceled, then the IOC is in a position to continue funding sports members and NOCs (national Olympic committees). But there are no plans to cancel the games."

He added: "We have canceled games in the past in times of war … It's just a matter of monitoring how this develops."

At a meeting of the government working group on Wednesday about the virus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was asking organizers to cancel or postpone major sporting or cultural events over the next two weeks.

"The next one or two weeks are extremely important for preventing the escalation of the infection," Abe said. "We ask the organizers to cancel, postpone or reduce the size of such events."

He did not mention specific events, but said he was talking about events nationwide that attract large crowds.

The three month window also applies to sponsors and television stations that need to confirm the planning. Not to mention travelers, athletes and fans with 7.8 million tickets available for the Olympic Games and 2.3 million for the Paralympic Games.

As the games approach, Pound said: “Many things have to start happening. You should start increasing your safety, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels. The people of the media will be in the construction of their studies. "

Muto declined to speculate about the future condition of the virus.

"I don't think I can speak on the basis of assumptions about what could happen in the coming months," Muto said. “The Prime Minister has announced measures to be taken in the next two weeks and, therefore, we are also taking it into consideration. The biggest problem would be if this new coronavirus infection spreads everywhere, so the most important thing is to take measures to prevent that from happening. "

He also said that the torch relay would go ahead. It will begin in Japan on March 26 in Fukushima Prefecture, located 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo.

"We are not thinking of canceling (the torch relay)," Muto said. "We would like to think about how to implement it while preventing the spread of infection, including reduction or other forms."

Olympic Games Minister Seiko Hashimoto, speaking in parliament on Wednesday, said "we believe it is necessary to do the worst case to improve our operation to achieve success."

He added that plans were being made "so that we can safely hold the Tokyo Olympics."

Also on Wednesday, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that the Colombian Olympic Committee decided not to participate in the pre-Olympic training camps in southern Japan.