To reduce waste, Denver must charge for trash

%MINIFYHTML98190bf1a67d7abf3601f999a9b4a91c11% %MINIFYHTML98190bf1a67d7abf3601f999a9b4a91c12%

Imagine this: it replaced its lawn with xeric plants and its showerheads with the low flow type. You installed rain barrels and appliances with little water. Despite his investment in water conservation, his water bill is the same as that of the neighbor, his neighbor who soaks his emerald green lawn of Kentucky bluegrass. Or how about this: he installed solar panels and a low-consumption evaporative cooler while his neighbor kept his house cool with air conditioning and left his Clark Griswold Christmas light screen burning for months. The electric company charges both the same amount.

%MINIFYHTML98190bf1a67d7abf3601f999a9b4a91c13% %MINIFYHTML98190bf1a67d7abf3601f999a9b4a91c14%

Does it sound scandalous? This scenario takes place regularly in Denver, although not with water and energy that are charged according to use. However, with residential garbage collection, it doesn't matter if you waste little or much. This is because Denver is one of three major cities across the country that offers garbage collection as a city service financed by property and sales taxes. Individuals are not billed much less for the amount of garbage they contribute. However, those who participate in the city's composting program pay an additional $ 120 per year. It costs nothing to waste the opportunity.

%MINIFYHTML98190bf1a67d7abf3601f999a9b4a91c15% %MINIFYHTML98190bf1a67d7abf3601f999a9b4a91c16%

Although composting and recycling rates have increased since 2011 from 11% to 23%, the amount of garbage produced by the city is still quite high: 171,000 tons of garbage every year. That's more than a ton per home on average. The city budgets $ 25 million to take it away. Although Denver would like to reach a recycling and composting rate of 34% sometime this year, Denver residents do not have much incentive to reduce their waste.

Other major cities in the US UU. And even municipalities adjacent to Denver, such as Loveland and Boulder, encourage waste reduction through the use of a pay-per-use garbage collection system. Residents pay garbage collection fees based on the size of the garbage container. Produce more garbage, pay more money. Not surprisingly, Loveland and Boulder have the highest recycling rates in the state: 61% and 52% respectively.

About 75% of garbage can be recycled or composted. Now that China has drastically reduced the amount of plastic waste they will extract from the US. In the US, we have to look for ways to reduce the amount of single-use plastic we consume. Landfill space is not the main concern; We still have space. It is the wasted energy and greenhouse gas emissions that are required to produce plastic, polystyrene foam and other disposable products that end up in the landfill after a single use.

The three Rs – recycle, reduce and reuse – are not that difficult to do. The hens in the backyard take care of my food waste and what they will not eat (which is not much) goes to compost along with leaves, ground coffee, sticks, compostable cat litter and dryer lint. I have been able to replace supermarket bags, produce plastic bags and films (saran wrap) with reusable innovative products. I'm just starting You should see the floor of my garden; it's nice.

If Denver adopted a pay-per-use garbage collection system, more people would reduce the amount of garbage they produce. Consumer demand for packages that are less wasteful, compostable or reusable will stimulate supply. Companies will respond with innovation. In the end, there will be less to put in the landfill and less wasted energy.

In total, Denver has a lot to gain and little to lose by replacing the current waste system as you wish with a pay-per-throw. City leaders have been going around the idea for a decade. Do not lose more time.

Krista Kafer is a weekly columnist for the Denver Post. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.