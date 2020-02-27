Timex launches a smart watch with GPS with 25 days of battery life

%MINIFYHTMLb65ab0170110f6727a70115101d01e3111% %MINIFYHTMLb65ab0170110f6727a70115101d01e3112%

Timex, the company that manufactured those plastic watches you probably used as a child, has announced a new addition to its Ironman GPS tracker line.

The Timex Ironman R300 GPS is now available on the Timex website for $ 120.

Timex is promoting the R300 as its first smartwatch, but in the past it has sold fitness trackers with smart features, including a touch screen, GPS, speed and distance tracking, phone calls and the ability to load training data.

However, apart from the labels, it is fair to say that this is Timex's most advanced smartwatch to date. It provides guided training of the "best athletes and coaches,quot;, an always active screen and sleep tracking. It also has 25 days of battery life, according to the company, although that is reduced to 20 hours if you have the GPS on. And it is water resistant up to 30 meters, so you can even use it swimming if necessary.

If this device is good, which we will not know until we have tried it, it could offer many of the same features as the best GPS watches at a lower price.