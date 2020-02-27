Timberwolves Shock Heat 129-126 in the last rally – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML65891f0f9935360842ee07544114fc6111% %MINIFYHTML65891f0f9935360842ee07544114fc6112%

MIAMI (AP) – Jordan McLaughlin's tray with just under nine seconds ahead put Minnesota ahead ahead, D & # 39; Angelo Russell led all scorers with 27 points and the Timberwolves joined the amazing Miami season finale by beating the Heat 129-126 on Wednesday night.

Malik Beasley scored 21 points, Juancho Hernangomez drew a maximum of the season with 17 and McLaughlin added 13 for Minnesota. The Timberwolves fell by 12 with 3:59 remaining, then closed in a 20-5 race to get their second victory in 20 games.

Jimmy Butler's two free throws with 13.8 seconds remaining put Miami 126-125, but McLaughlin's tray in the next Minnesota possession put the Timberwolves on top to stay. Butler's block with 3.2 seconds remaining was blocked by Russell, and the Wolves held on.

Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 24 points. Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Butler, back after an absence of two games for personal reasons, had 18 for Miami. The Heat fell to 23-4 at home and has dropped seven of its last nine overall.

The Heat remained halfway ahead of Philadelphia in the run for No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Philadelphia lost in Cleveland early Wednesday, a game where 76ers star Joel Embiid left early due to a shoulder injury.

The Heat has had major problems closing matches in recent times: a 22-point lead at the end of the third quarter against Cleveland on Monday was lost in what was probably the worst loss of the season, so far anyway, and a Long movie session and meeting on Tuesday clearly did not solve the problem.

They climbed 121-109 with 3:59 remaining, and 123-112 after a tray of Butler 24 seconds later.

And Minnesota, a team that came to the night with a victory in a span of 48 days, was not yet over. The Timberwolves scored the next 11 points to tie the game, earning five of those Beasley points and a McLaughlin free throw with 46 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Minnesota's 27 attempts from a 3-point range in the first two quarters was a franchise record in the first half. The Wolves are 4-0 in road games against Southeast Division teams this season, and 6-19 in all other road competitions.

Heat: Adebayo played through a sprained right ankle, taking his consecutive run of play to 144, extending the fourth longest streak in the team's history. Goran Dragic's first basket was a triple, and that pushed him a point beyond Grant Long (5,473) for 10th place on the Heat race's score list. Nunn won his third rookie trophy of the month in a brief part-time ceremony.

JOHNSON RETURNS

On Wednesday he marked James Johnson's first game in Miami since the exchange that sent him to Minnesota earlier this month, a move that sent Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to Miami from Memphis. "I think Minnesota is seeing what kind of versatility it can bring to the game," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

A large contingent of Slovenian fans attended Wednesday, and more will come on Friday, when the Heat hosts the Dallas Mavericks. In the Dallas-at-Miami game last season, more than 2,000 Slovenes attended to see the two best NBA players in their country, Dragic and Dallas star Luka Doncic, face to face.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Timberwolves: In Orlando on Friday night.

Heat: Host Dallas on Friday night.

