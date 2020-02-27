Tim Cook talks about coronavirus, FBI dispute, "friends,quot; meeting and more at the Apple shareholders meeting – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLebf04e4f32de0fbfdaa0e670fa1ebc6511% %MINIFYHTMLebf04e4f32de0fbfdaa0e670fa1ebc6512%

Apple held its annual shareholders meeting today, an event that allows shareholders to ask Apple executives direct questions and vote on all kinds of issues related to the company's daily business.

While nothing particularly innovative happened at today's meeting, Tim Cook referred to a number of interesting and powerful issues. For example, when the issue of television programming was addressed, Cook essentially said that Apple remains focused solely on the original content, which means that we will never see Apple pay the best price for family franchises such as friends or The office.

"We love,quot; friends. "Who doesn't love,quot; friends "?" Cook asked rhetorically. "It's not about Apple TV +, it's about the original programming. It doesn't seem right that Apple comes out and rerun. It doesn't feel like Apple."

While the wisdom of such a strategy is still being debated, there are some other details of the shareholders meeting that are also worth highlighting.

With regard to the coronavirus, which can have an adverse impact on the launch of the iPhone 12 later this year, Cook did not mention much apart from the fact that it is a dynamic situation and that Apple focuses mainly on the health of its employees.

As for Apple's environmental efforts, Tim Cook said that Apple would ideally like to find a way to create products "without taking anything from the earth." It seems exaggerated, no doubt, but Cook emphasized that Apple "will find a way to do it."

At one point, a shareholder asked Cook about the dispute Apple has with the FBI over the unlocking of iPhones belonging to the Pensacola shooter. As expected, Cook emphasized that Apple will never yield to the FBI's demand and create a backdoor.

Tim Cook asked about the dispute with the DoJ / FBI about unlocking iPhones: “In essence, the question is whether Apple should have a back door, or the government should, on its iPhones. And we say no. (applause) … You put a back door in your house and anyone can enter. A phone is the same way. " – Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) February 26, 2020

Cook's answer here shouldn't come as a big surprise since he previously categorized a backdoor on the iPhone as "the‘ equivalent of cancer software. "

As a final point, Cook spoke in vaguely predictable terms about Apple's product portfolio, and noted that the company continues to invest in many things, "most of which I can't tell you, but they're really great."

Image source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock