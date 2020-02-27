Tia Mowry reveals if she would join the true housewives of Atlanta

Could Kenya Moore get Tia Mowry turn towards Real Atlanta Housewives?
The answer: a great N-O.
Thursday morning, the Sister sister alum stopped by Daily pop to discuss the second part of your Netflix show, Family meeting. Of course, as Moore appeared in a comedy clip, the co-hosts Carissa culiner Y Justin Sylvester I couldn't help asking Mowry about working with Bravolebrity.
"Oh my God, she is amazing," said the mother of two children. "She's very professional, you know what I mean? And she's like a great actress."
We are sure that this compliment will mean a lot to Moore, since Mowry has been a hard-working actress since the early 1990s. While Moore is surrounded by drama on her successful Bravo show, Mowry said that Daily pop hosts with whom the former Miss United States was a pleasure to work.
"She does a reality show, so you wouldn't necessarily expect, you know, she's just in. But, she made several movies before," continued the Disney Channel student. "She is very funny. We have a very good chemistry."
In fact, Mowry confirmed that fans of Family meeting you will see more of Moore in season 2. While Mowry made it clear that she is a Moore fan, she has no interest in joining RHOA.
"She told me some stories, you know, behind the scenes and I'm scared," Mowry revealed. "I'm afraid of being on your show … It's intense!"
Not to mention that Mowry has already tried his luck in reality shows. Between 2011 and 2013, Mowry starred alongside twins Tamera Mowry in Style Network & # 39; s Tia and Tamera.
Also, as Mowry shared with Culiner and Sylvester, she is more interested in documentaries about real crimes. Specifically, she just finished Netflix Don't fuck with cats: hunt an Internet killer.
"You have to look at it! No, no, no, you have to look at it," said the Spasms The actress assured Culiner. "It's deep and creepy and I like suspenseful things like that."
For all this and more, including the valuable things Mowry had to say about her husband Cory Hardrict, be sure to see the clip above!
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.
