Could Kenya Moore get Tia Mowry turn towards Real Atlanta Housewives?

The answer: a great N-O.

Thursday morning, the Sister sister alum stopped by Daily pop to discuss the second part of your Netflix show, Family meeting. Of course, as Moore appeared in a comedy clip, the co-hosts Carissa culiner Y Justin Sylvester I couldn't help asking Mowry about working with Bravolebrity.

"Oh my God, she is amazing," said the mother of two children. "She's very professional, you know what I mean? And she's like a great actress."

We are sure that this compliment will mean a lot to Moore, since Mowry has been a hard-working actress since the early 1990s. While Moore is surrounded by drama on her successful Bravo show, Mowry said that Daily pop hosts with whom the former Miss United States was a pleasure to work.

"She does a reality show, so you wouldn't necessarily expect, you know, she's just in. But, she made several movies before," continued the Disney Channel student. "She is very funny. We have a very good chemistry."