Thousands of twin city janitors will stop working for a one-day strike on Thursday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Thousands of janitors from Twin Cities plan to leave work Thursday afternoon.

The SEIU union says it is conducting a one-day unfair labor practice strike at 5 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML0b6fcf5d34a9a0219e4d8b2e9044967011% %MINIFYHTML0b6fcf5d34a9a0219e4d8b2e9044967012%

The 4,000 custodians with SEIU Local 26 are hired to clean dozens of corporate buildings. They ask for better salaries, paid sick days and job training to reduce their impact on climate change.

The union says the janitors will join Youth Climate Strikers and other environmental partners that support their call for "green jobs."

A rally and a march in downtown Minneapolis are planned at 6:30 p.m.