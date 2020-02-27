This is what you can expect from the Friday weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTMLfe97fabb8ffd6d85ac004be730e6cdf211% %MINIFYHTMLfe97fabb8ffd6d85ac004be730e6cdf212%

Friday will bring windy but mostly sunny conditions to Massachusetts.

Forecasters predict that most of the cloud cover will be over the Berkshires, which could sometimes see some snowfalls of lake effect.

In Boston, high temperatures will be close to 40 degrees, with gusts of wind up to 20 miles per hour. The winds will remain gusty until Friday night along the coast, with temperatures that will fall in the mid-20s.

Dry but cold and windy conditions will continue over the weekend.

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.