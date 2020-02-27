They were infected with the coronavirus. They never showed signs.

Federal health officials warned Tuesday that hospitals, schools and businesses should start preparing for outbreaks in the United States. Containment strategies may have to be expanded to include steps such as closing schools, ordering people to work from home and restricting public meetings.

The secretary of health and human services, Alex M. Azar II, said he was alarmed by infections that occur in some parts of the world that do not have a clear link with confirmed cases.

Until now, the vast majority of infections and deaths occurred in China, where the coronavirus originated in Wuhan before spreading to another 40 nations.

So far, at least 81,109 people have been infected and at least 2,718 have died.

But other countries may not have confirmed cases because they have not evaluated many people or do not have the resources to perform the tests.

Some public health experts fear that hidden transmissions are already taking place in communities in the United States. But if sick people do not have a direct link with China, they will not be eligible for the test, so they will not be detected. That can help spread the disease.

"As far as we know, there is no sustained transmission in this country at this time unless it is off the radar," said Dr. Fauci.

In Italy, health officials in some regions have taken a different approach.

After 10 deaths attributed to the new coronavirus, health officials began conducting aggressive and widespread tests in some regions. Hundreds of other infections appeared, including many in people who showed no symptoms.