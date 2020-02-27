They were infected with the coronavirus. They never showed signs.

In Anyang, China, five family members contracted the coronavirus after receiving a guest from Wuhan in early January. But the visitor, a 20-year-old woman, never got sick.
Some people who are infected with the coronavirus can spread it even though they have no symptoms, according to studies.
Asymptomatic carriers are a well known phenomenon. But coronavirus is a new pathogen, and these cases can complicate scientific efforts to detect cases and slow down transmission.
"I don't think there is any doubt that someone without symptoms and the virus carrier can transmit the virus to another person," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“The question is, how frequent is this phenomenon? Is it becoming an important driver of outbreaks, or is it an unusual occurrence?
When asymptomatic carriers are important factors in an outbreak, he said, "greater emphasis and burden will be placed on assessing people."
At the moment, the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows evaluation of only symptomatic people who traveled to China recently or those who have had contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. (Officials have said the criteria can be reevaluated.)
"We could be losing a lot of cases that don't fit those criteria," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
"I suspect there are several additional cases in this country that transmit this virus, as we are seeing in other countries. The absence of evidence is not evidence of absence."
Infected but asymptomatic people can transmit the disease efficiently. They are tough and mobile. They have no reason to avoid crowds or kisses. They don't know they are sick and nobody else knows.
These people are also difficult to detect, suggesting that current policies to try to contain the spread of the virus may not be adequate. Simply examining international travelers with symptoms of illness, and explicitly excluding patient tests without a known link with China, may mean that new cases are lost.
In February, Germany took 126 people home from the Wuhan area. Ten passengers were segregated from the others, because they did not feel well or thought they had been exposed to the coronavirus. But everyone was offered proof.
The 10 isolated patients were negative, but two people, who felt good, surprised the scientists by giving positive. They were hospitalized, monitored and repeatedly tested.
While one developed a mild rash and mild sore throat, none became ill.
So far 59 cases of coronaviruses have been confirmed in the United States, but little evidence has been conducted for a country of this size. The C.D.C. He has performed only 445 tests, not counting the tests on people who were repatriated.
Most confirmed cases are repatriated passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise. The C.D.C. He reported Wednesday that two passengers under quarantine have become ill.
Federal health officials warned Tuesday that hospitals, schools and businesses should start preparing for outbreaks in the United States. Containment strategies may have to be expanded to include steps such as closing schools, ordering people to work from home and restricting public meetings.
The secretary of health and human services, Alex M. Azar II, said he was alarmed by infections that occur in some parts of the world that do not have a clear link with confirmed cases.
Until now, the vast majority of infections and deaths occurred in China, where the coronavirus originated in Wuhan before spreading to another 40 nations.
So far, at least 81,109 people have been infected and at least 2,718 have died.
But other countries may not have confirmed cases because they have not evaluated many people or do not have the resources to perform the tests.
Some public health experts fear that hidden transmissions are already taking place in communities in the United States. But if sick people do not have a direct link with China, they will not be eligible for the test, so they will not be detected. That can help spread the disease.
"As far as we know, there is no sustained transmission in this country at this time unless it is off the radar," said Dr. Fauci.
In Italy, health officials in some regions have taken a different approach.
After 10 deaths attributed to the new coronavirus, health officials began conducting aggressive and widespread tests in some regions. Hundreds of other infections appeared, including many in people who showed no symptoms.
Quarantines have been imposed in at least 10 cities, and the movement of tens of thousands of people has been limited. There have been no deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the United States.
Previous reports on asymptomatic transmission, including a published report on a Chinese woman who visited Germany for a few days in January, infecting several colleagues there and not realizing she was sick until she returned home, have been criticized.
A follow-up report said the woman had vague symptoms, such as fatigue, although not the type of symptoms typically associated with the coronavirus.
If it is true that asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic people can transmit the disease frequently and efficiently, the tests may need to be extended, experts say.
"This implies that we may need many more tests that can be used in the field, at the point of care," said Dr. Judith N. Wasserheit, co-director of the MetaCenter for pandemic preparation and global health security at the University of Washington. "We are still learning about the biology of this virus and how it causes the disease."
Dr. Sandra Ciesek, of the Institute of Medical Virology at the University Hospital of Frankfurt, who was one of the authors of a letter in The New England Journal of Medicine that described German patients who did not get sick, said the problem was that "Normally, the virus is not detected in asymptomatic healthy people because it is too expensive."
"This shows that we could have more infected people worldwide than we expect," he said.