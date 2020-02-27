They rescued California sea lions now in Hawaii's water park

%MINIFYHTML1fb9814ab5950e36d704c7a034809eeb11% %MINIFYHTML1fb9814ab5950e36d704c7a034809eeb12%

Honolulu, Hawaii – Two rescued sea lions off the coast of California are making their debut at a new house in a Hawaii water park.

Sea lions called Niblet and Brawler are 3-year-old females and joined the water attractions at Sea Life Park on Oahu on Wednesday, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

They were rescued separately by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, a non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine animals back to nature.

After a quarantine and medical attention, they were transferred to the park in Waimanalo, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) from Honolulu. A traditional Hawaiian blessing to welcome you is scheduled for Sunday.

"They are little ambassadors because they have an incredible story to tell," said Sea Life Park curator Jeff Pawloski.

Sea lions were rescued during what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration refers to as an "unusual mortality event,quot; that involves a significant number of puppies and yearlings that were stranded from 2013 to 2017.

The causes of the stranding event in southern California remain unknown, but NOAA suspects that a change in the availability of sea lion prey was a contributing factor.

Niblet, the smallest of the sea lions, was rescued for the first time in January 2017 in Huntington Beach, California. The malnourished puppy was treated and released about seven months later, but was found again in January 2018 with low weight.

Brawler was rescued in May 2017 from Dana Point, California.

After rehabilitating it, the center implanted a microchip and released the sea lion in September, but found it four days later, almost lifeless with eyes almost overlooked. The scientists determined that she is approximately 70% blind.

Niblet and Brawler will be on display in the new pool of the park's sea lion nursery.

The couple will be part of the park's educational program and will receive training to provide them with basic care, but they will not be "circus performers," said the park.