These Love Is Blind wedding photos tell many stories

So, you have exceeded Love is blind final. Here you are. You have seen 10 episodes of an addictive reality show in which singles appear who fall in love and engage without seeing the other person. The final, which was launched on Thursday, February 27, featured four of the five couples followed by cameras after their commitments reached the hall. But once at the altar, not everyone finished the fairy tale. Warning, spoilers follow!
With Carlton Morton Y Jack Diamond already done long before couples came back to reality to meet friends and family, just Cameron Hamilton Y Lauren Speed, Damian Powers Y Giannina Gibelli, Kenny Barnes Y Kelly Chase, Mark Caves Y Jessica Batten Y Matt Barnett Y Lucio amber They were allowed to decide if they wanted to live in holy marriage.
And it's not just about getting married, but about marrying someone they fell in love with without being seen and who only knew each other for a few weeks.
Only two couples arrived at the altar and actually married. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed had problems, as did Matt Barnett and Amber Pike. You have already seen their weddings (or the lack of weddings), now look again at the milestone of life (or the embarrassing fiasco) below. A wedding photographer was there to capture the happy occasion for the two couples and the final harrowing of the other three relationships. See them below.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Cameron and Lauren
After talking a few days, these two said they loved each other and got engaged.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Cameron and Lauren
Out of the bubble, Cameron made an effort to impress Lauren's father.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Cameron and Lauren
These two are just one of the two couples who got married in the program.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Giannina and Damian
These two had their fair share of problems. At the beginning of the season, he admitted to having "lost his butterflies,quot; for Damian.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Giannina and Damian
They worked on their problems, but it doesn't seem like it was enough.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Giannina and Damian
After Giannina said: "Yes," Damian threw a bomb and said he couldn't marry her. Gi then ran out.
Myles Berrio
Barnett and Amber
Although Barnett had feelings for two other women while they were in the pods, he and Amber fell in love with each other and got married.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Kenny and Kelly
They went down the hall, but …
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Kenny and Kelly
Kelly was never aboard the Kenny train.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Mark and Jessica
Jessica fell in love with Barnett in the capsules, but when he told her he didn't feel the same, she ran to Mark.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Mark and Jessica
Mark was very interested in Jessica, but … as you can see, she wasn't on the same page.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Mark and Jessica
The age difference (at that time, Mark was 24 years old and Jessica was 34) turned out to be a problem for both of us.
For more wedding photos, visit here and here.
Love is blind Now it is streaming on Netflix.