These Love Is Blind wedding photos tell many stories

So, you have exceeded Love is blind final. Here you are. You have seen 10 episodes of an addictive reality show in which singles appear who fall in love and engage without seeing the other person. The final, which was launched on Thursday, February 27, featured four of the five couples followed by cameras after their commitments reached the hall. But once at the altar, not everyone finished the fairy tale. Warning, spoilers follow!

With Carlton Morton Y Jack Diamond already done long before couples came back to reality to meet friends and family, just Cameron Hamilton Y Lauren Speed, Damian Powers Y Giannina Gibelli, Kenny Barnes Y Kelly Chase, Mark Caves Y Jessica Batten Y Matt Barnett Y Lucio amber They were allowed to decide if they wanted to live in holy marriage.