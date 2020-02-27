Home Entertainment These Love Is Blind wedding photos tell many stories

These Love Is Blind wedding photos tell many stories

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>There's a runaway girlfriend in our exclusive preview of Love Is Blind
%MINIFYHTMLc01eda326c282ac2b5f6720b1e26bda511% %MINIFYHTMLc01eda326c282ac2b5f6720b1e26bda512%

So, you have exceeded Love is blind final. Here you are. You have seen 10 episodes of an addictive reality show in which singles appear who fall in love and engage without seeing the other person. The final, which was launched on Thursday, February 27, featured four of the five couples followed by cameras after their commitments reached the hall. But once at the altar, not everyone finished the fairy tale. Warning, spoilers follow!

With Carlton Morton Y Jack Diamond already done long before couples came back to reality to meet friends and family, just Cameron Hamilton Y Lauren Speed, Damian Powers Y Giannina Gibelli, Kenny Barnes Y Kelly Chase, Mark Caves Y Jessica Batten Y Matt Barnett Y Lucio amber They were allowed to decide if they wanted to live in holy marriage.

%MINIFYHTMLc01eda326c282ac2b5f6720b1e26bda513%%MINIFYHTMLc01eda326c282ac2b5f6720b1e26bda514%

And it's not just about getting married, but about marrying someone they fell in love with without being seen and who only knew each other for a few weeks.

%MINIFYHTMLc01eda326c282ac2b5f6720b1e26bda515% %MINIFYHTMLc01eda326c282ac2b5f6720b1e26bda516%

Only two couples arrived at the altar and actually married. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed ​​had problems, as did Matt Barnett and Amber Pike. You have already seen their weddings (or the lack of weddings), now look again at the milestone of life (or the embarrassing fiasco) below. A wedding photographer was there to capture the happy occasion for the two couples and the final harrowing of the other three relationships. See them below.

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Cameron and Lauren

After talking a few days, these two said they loved each other and got engaged.

Love is a blind wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Cameron and Lauren

Out of the bubble, Cameron made an effort to impress Lauren's father.

Love is a blind wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Cameron and Lauren

These two are just one of the two couples who got married in the program.

Love is a blind wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Giannina and Damian

These two had their fair share of problems. At the beginning of the season, he admitted to having "lost his butterflies,quot; for Damian.

Love is a blind wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Giannina and Damian

They worked on their problems, but it doesn't seem like it was enough.

Love is a blind wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Giannina and Damian

After Giannina said: "Yes," Damian threw a bomb and said he couldn't marry her. Gi then ran out.

Love is a blind wedding

Myles Berrio

Barnett and Amber

Although Barnett had feelings for two other women while they were in the pods, he and Amber fell in love with each other and got married.

Love is a blind wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Kenny and Kelly

They went down the hall, but …

Love is a blind wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Kenny and Kelly

Kelly was never aboard the Kenny train.

Love is a blind wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Mark and Jessica

Jessica fell in love with Barnett in the capsules, but when he told her he didn't feel the same, she ran to Mark.

Love is a blind wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Mark and Jessica

Mark was very interested in Jessica, but … as you can see, she wasn't on the same page.

Love is a blind wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Mark and Jessica

The age difference (at that time, Mark was 24 years old and Jessica was 34) turned out to be a problem for both of us.

For more wedding photos, visit here and here.

Love is blind Now it is streaming on Netflix.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©