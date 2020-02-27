The Young Bucks talk about the controversial decision to leave Twitter, the early success of All Elite Wrestling

Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks, are undoubtedly the best tag team in the entire professional fight.

The California brothers have competed worldwide in promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling. When their contracts came up with New Japan and ROH, they had to make a big decision: Continue with the status quo or go to WWE?

After the success of All In, an independent program that helped organize with Cody Rhodes, the Jacksons held together and brought their talents to All Elite Wrestling. In addition to being fighters in the initial promotion, the Jacksons also serve as executive vice president of AEW.

Days before their search to become champions of the AEW tag team, they face Kenny Omega and Adam Page in the pay-per-revolution revolution event in Chicago. company and the criticisms they have received from wrestling fans after deleting their Twitter accounts.

(Editor's note: this interview has been edited for its length and clarity).

Sport News: I asked Kenny this question about the fight in Revolution on Saturday, and talking with him, facing them means a lot to him because they are so close. He doesn't want anything bad to happen to any of you. How much does it mean for you to be in the ring with him on a personal level?

Matt Jackson: We had one of the best fighting in the history of wrestling when we faced Kenny and Kota Ibushi. Many people already say: "Hey, will it be as good as last time?" It may not be fair to even compare the two because that was a completely different story, and you had six months to build, and it was very emotional.

It does not mean that this is not because it will be just as good. The action will be even better. And we would have this new dynamic called Hangman Adam Page, which has this chip on its shoulder. This is a new character design that he is doing, and he is the wild card factor in this whole story. I can't wait to leave. My expectations are high. Everyone else is too. We want to have a great match and have the best tag match in the short history of AEW.

SN: Are you surprised this guys? Is it surreal in the fact that you have only been in TNT since October? The first official show was last May in Double or Nothing. Now the television deal has been renewed, and now we are sitting here on a Saturday, and we are talking about action figures.

MJ: Is incredible. However, the fact that everything is happening as fast as it is happening, it is as if much happened so fast, and we have many different responsibilities. It is really difficult to read everything, breathe it and assimilate everything, listen to it and enjoy it because I am living from one event to another. It is very difficult. It seems that time is evaporating and weeks go by so fast.

Nick and I have been in the wrestling business for approximately 16 years and, and it took us about 10 years to earn money on it, and in the past five, six years, we have been on this slow rise. We have been doing this for a long time. There is almost this feeling that we belong. These great things happen like Turner offers, renovations and toys. For me it's crazy, I want to feel that all this is amazing. At the same time, however, I feel that, "Yes, of course, this is happening. We have worked very hard."

We are DIY types that started from humble beginnings. We are not second generation fighters. We are two boys from California who just had this dream. We fight in the backyard. Suddenly, we become this tag team. We decided to take the road less traveled and decided to divide and create this new road that nobody has ever traveled. We have done all these things. We have worked hard for it. And, of course, we are on TNT doing a weekly cable TV show. It feels poetic. We work hard for so long, and these are the results, and this is what we deserve.

SN: What has been the biggest adjustment for you, going from wrestling two, three days a week so far one day a week, but having an additional additional responsibility?

MJ: It is a completely different beast. Being in charge of presenting an episodic television program is a job in itself.

On top of that, you have to do all these other things like conference calls and talk to the network, and besides that, you also have to act and be a professional fighter. It is a job a thousand times more than I used to. The things in the ring are the latest because alone, you know, I only fight once a week. Sometimes I am not even fighting that week.

But still, it's really a 24-7 job. Never for. As you know, my wife is in charge of marketing and marketing. We give new meaning to the phrase "Take your work home." We are in bed and she says: "Show me the latest action figures or the new shirts we will go out with." It never really stops. Then, when I get to say a word in a sharp way, I start talking about the next three or four weeks of programming in which I am preparing an angle.

It is professional wrestling in our home without stopping, and now my children talk about it all the time. It is an AEW home. Yes, it is a job, but it is a job that I really love and really enjoy.

SN: After the last show of 2018, you got rid of your Twitter pages and captured a lot of criticism for that. I thought it was a brilliant decision for what I had become. What do you think of people who say things got tough and were criticized for a bad show, so The Young Bucks retired from Twitter? What led to that decision?

Nick Jackson: Things like that, negativity: we have been understanding our entire career, and it is curious that people have pointed out that situation. That was far from the truth because we couldn't care less. I had no idea that there is outrage over the Dark Order coup until Brandon Cutler told us at a Christmas party that Twitter was going crazy, and we asked ourselves: "What? Really?"

Up to that point, we were almost done with social networks. We were done with that anyway. Then, one morning, Matt and I decided to eliminate it, and we had been talking about it forever. I thought: "You know what, since you want to delete it, that means I can delete it." So we eliminate it at the exact same time and do not look back.

That platform helped us get where we were. But at this point, we no longer need it. We got what we needed. And that was it. Another reason was that we spent too much time on that. While we were at home, we read good or bad things about us.

There was a particular moment when he hit me when I was reading things about the program, and my children played and said, "Dad, come play with me." And I wasn't listening to them. They had to shake me and say, "Dad, come play with me." And then I looked at my phone and thought, "What am I doing? I'm wasting time on this fake thing that doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my life. I'm taking the time to do this instead of playing with my children at home. How selfish as a human being I am to do this? "

It hit me. I thought, "You know what, that's all. I'm done." I haven't even looked at it for a few months. It has really changed my life in that regard.

MJ: I was going to add that it also helped spark our creativity. I think the programs have been much better since we left because when you read something and if you're going to believe it or not, it's still in the back of your mind, and maybe unconsciously, you're thinking about that. It began to change the way you feel about the shows and your creativity.

For me, it suffocated me. You would have a great game or a great show, and I would read a comment, and I would roll my eyes. But, again, like, maybe he played a factor and certain ways I saw him and maybe I misjudged him, and said, "Wait, didn't we have a good show?" I thought it was, and then I realized: "Wait a moment, as if you could never make everyone happy. It is absolutely impossible."

However, at the same time, it is also not good mentally to read the extremely good about you. It's like this emotional roller coaster, and you put yourself to the test. It is simply not a healthy thing to sit and read about yourself.

We are still in social networks. We have presence, and I still have a Twitter account. I'm not controlling it anymore. I still have Instagram, and we still have "Being The Elite,quot; (his successful YouTube show), which, in my opinion, is what really led us to the dance. That's where I communicate most with my fans, and that's where I express myself the most. We are still available for our fans. We are the most accessible fighters in the world. We will keep that and be like this forever.